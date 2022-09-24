Low moisture, hail, grasshoppers depress overall northeastern wheat yields

No one ever said dryland wheat farming in Montana was easy, and farmers in northeastern Montana have faced a number of challenges while gathering their wheat crops this summer.

According to grain elevator operators in Plentywood, Carter, and Chester, the winter wheat and durum crops are two-thirds of their normal harvest.

Greg Smith, the elevator manager for Columbia Grain in Carter, Mont., said last summer’s drought continued through the winter, impacting this summer’s harvest.

“We ended up with around two-thirds of a normal harvest. We usually do four shuttles of grain cars and this summer we only had three,” he said.

Some producers are also choosing to home store their grain in hopes that prices will increase in the near future. Prior to harvest, winter wheat was calling for $13 a bushel, but that price dropped to $9 or less during August and early September. Most of the grain from the Carter elevator goes to Portland, Ore., and is exported to Asian Pacific Rim countries.

Although less grain came into the Carter elevator, Smith said the elevator runs a pretty lean crew and wasn’t overly affected by the change. He said one of the bigger dilemmas now is for farmers looking to reseed winter wheat on schedule.

“Last year the guys that seeded on schedule didn’t do very well and those who seeded later ended up catching some of the moisture and doing better,” Smith noted.

Chet Wolery, Chester elevator manager, said producers in his area saw the same phenomenon of the later-seeded winter wheat doing better. However, there were large variations on yield, from 50 bushels per acre down to only 11. The difference in yields hinged on which areas received more rain.

“Our yields are down 20-30 percent from last year and it all depends on where the rain hit,” Wolery related. “We had three hailstorms in early July and Mother Nature just didn’t cooperate. We also had a lot of grasshopper damage.”

Wolery said the Chester area is “worse than last year as far as dryness.”

“We have less subsoil moisture this year, which made for a smaller harvest and makes reseeding challenging,” he said. “We also have a lot of guys sitting on wheat because the price is down. We are under $9 a bushel today and it seems like $10 is where most people choose to bust loose and take wheat to town.”

Those farmers who opted to grow a spring crop, like durum wheat, in the Plentywood area didn’t fare much better than the winter wheat farmers.

Matt Franks, Plentywood grain elevator manager, said durum harvest pulled 40-45 bushels per acre in his area.

“We do feel fortunate up here because we didn’t get the grasshoppers that were everywhere and we were unscathed by hail,” Franks noted. “We are always hoping for a normal moisture year and we need some snow this winter.”

Franks said the Plentywood elevator is also not at capacity due to a smaller summer harvest and the high-priced durum from 2021 “emptied out a lot of bins,” so many farmers are home storing their grain until prices improve.

“What would really help us right now would be cheaper fertilizer, better grain prices, and more rain,” he noted.