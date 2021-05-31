Montana receives some much needed moisture

After a dry winter and spring, producers across Montana leaped for joy as a storm movement swept across the state during the week ending May 21, bringing much needed precipitation. It didn’t matter if the precipitation fell in the form of snow or rain, everyone was simply happy to receive it.

“The storm settled in last Thursday morning (May 20) and I would say throughout the county we got anywhere from 1-2 inches. We were very desperate. We need it really bad,” said Inga Hawbaker, MSU Extension agent in Daniels County, during a phone interview on Monday, May 24.

Daniels County, located in Montana’s northeast corner, is predominately wheat and pulse country with some flax and mustard planted in the area, as well. Since early spring, Daniels County has been rated as D3 in terms of drought. Although this storm wasn’t quite enough to right the ship, it was enough to give some hope to farmers in the area.

With temperatures predicted to remain low for the rest of May, Hawbaker hoped the cloud cover would allow the moisture to sink in slowly, giving the crops and rangeland a chance to really take advantage of it.

Over in the central part of the state, Wheatland County Extension agent Mandie Reed reported her county received moisture too, but it was accompanied by below-freezing temperatures.

“It got pretty cold. We were down to 24 degrees for a couple of days. I am not sure yet how that affected the crops,” she said.

Reed did notice that the cold snap froze some of the trees in her newly-planted windbreak, so she was expecting some leaf and branch loss. Producers in Wheatland County seemed to be waiting to see how the crops handled the sub-freezing temperatures.