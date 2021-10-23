MSU research team working to develop precision agriculture app

When looking out across a farm field, it is easy to see the big picture. Visible are the rows of seeded-grain that seem to stretch on forever, the acres of cultivated land, and the big equipment necessary to make it all possible.

What isn’t readily visible, and therefore often not readily appreciated, is the precision that goes into making farming profitable. Yes, there is a big picture when it comes to farming, but that perspective can only be made possible by the hundreds of targeted, efficient, and specific chemical, fertilizer, seeding and management applications that are made – a concept known as “precision agriculture.”

Early precision agriculture practices began in the 1980s, but as agriculture technology advances, so does the sophistication of precision agriculture. Researchers at Montana State University are on the cutting edge of precision agriculture development. In fact, the research done at MSU feeds into a larger nationwide precision agriculture research project and the project itself was recently awarded a $4 million grant.

Leading the research team at MSU is Bruce Maxwell, a professor in the department of Land Resource and Environmental Sciences. Maxwell began doing precision agriculture research in 1998, initially studying precision weed management.

“The research was prompted by the fact we had some new technologies coming on board and we knew weeds were patchy, so we wondered if we could make it useful and economical to manage weeds where they are rather than spraying everywhere,” Maxwell reflected.