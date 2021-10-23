MSU research team working to develop precision agriculture app

When looking out across a farm field, it is easy to see the big picture. Visible are the rows of seeded-grain that seem to stretch on forever, the acres of cultivated land, and the big equipment necessary to make it all possible.
What isn’t readily visible, and therefore often not readily appreciated, is the precision that goes into making farming profitable. Yes, there is a big picture when it comes to farming, but that perspective can only be made possible by the hundreds of targeted, efficient, and specific chemical, fertilizer, seeding and management applications that are made – a concept known as “precision agriculture.”
Early precision agriculture practices began in the 1980s, but as agriculture technology advances, so does the sophistication of precision agriculture. Researchers at Montana State University are on the cutting edge of precision agriculture development. In fact, the research done at MSU feeds into a larger nationwide precision agriculture research project and the project itself was recently awarded a $4 million grant.
Leading the research team at MSU is Bruce Maxwell, a professor in the department of Land Resource and Environmental Sciences. Maxwell began doing precision agriculture research in 1998, initially studying precision weed management.
“The research was prompted by the fact we had some new technologies coming on board and we knew weeds were patchy, so we wondered if we could make it useful and economical to manage weeds where they are rather than spraying everywhere,” Maxwell reflected.
In 2015, agriculture technology had made significant advancements again, and with farmers more accepting of precision agriculture practices, Maxwell shifted his research and began looking at efficient ways to manage nitrogen fertilizer applications on dryland winter wheat.
Known as the “On Farm Precision Experiment (OFPE),” Maxwell’s research has a goal of using environmental data to help farmers make informed, site-specific nitrogen application decisions that are not only environmentally-conscious and profitable for the farmer, but also help increase the quality of the wheat. So far, Maxwell’s data collection has shown precision application of nitrogen can increase a producer’s profit anywhere from 4-18 percent.
“We are actually doing the experimentation field by field so we can fine-tune nitrogen rates and make them very sight-specific to maximize returns within a whole field,” he explained.
The OFPE project was designed to help producers, so with that in mind, researchers felt the data needs to come from actual farms operated by actual farmers, not from a small plot at an experiment station. Currently, eight Montana producers, with operations spanning all across the state, are partnering on the project with multiple fields being tested within each farm.
Environmental data for each site is collected using reflectance information obtained from Google Earth. Over the course of the OFPE project, the collected environmental data has been analyzed and stockpiled. The end goal is to create an agronomic app that producers can use to make future management predictions.
“What this means is ultimately the app could be used to come up with a probability that you will get a certain outcome. So rather than having a deterministic outcome, we are just trying to make producers better gamblers,” he explained.
According to Maxwell, the first question the app would help producers answer is whether or not a site-specific application of nitrogen would actually be the most economical choice. From there, the app would then help growers determine at what rates the fertilizer should be applied to maximize crop quality and profitability.
He estimates it will take at least 10 years or so of experimentation to create a deep enough database to be referenced with confidence. He emphasized that a key point of the OFPE project is the fact all the predictive equations will be developed from information that is already known, not information that has been speculated.
Precision application of nitrogen is really just the tip of the iceberg for the OFPE project. As technology continues to advance, so will the need for more precision agriculture practices. While nitrogen application on dryland acres is the main focus point of the project thus far, there are thoughts of in the future looking at precision agriculture’s specific advantage in other aspects of crop agriculture, as well.
“We are really trying to appeal to an array of producers,” Maxwell said.
As the OFPE project continues to develop, Maxwell says they will be looking to add more partner producers over the next 2-3 years. Crop consultants or producers interested in helping with the project are encouraged to reach out to Bruce Maxwell at bmax@montana.edu.