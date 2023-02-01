MSU researcher working to develop durum variety that leads to healthier pasta

Mike Giroux, Montana State University (MSU) durum breeder, and his partner in the breeding program, Andy Hoag, MSU research associate, are excited to see another Montana durum variety, MTD18148, be considered for release this year.

Producers should know soon if MTD18148 will become a new durum variety and what the name will be. The variety release committee meets at the end of January.

“We’re excited about MTD18148, which is a semi-dwarf. It is not as early as some varieties, but it has the same pasta firmness as does pasta made from the variety Alzada, which is the most popular durum grown in Montana,” Giroux said.

The team’s first durum variety was Lustre, which is currently in the bins of certified seedgrowers in the state. It was released in 2020, followed in 2022 by MT Blackbeard and MT Raska.

The durum team has not only been breeding new varieties but they’re also working on other projects that lead to better durum.

Hoag has been working at creating a healthier pasta, which he has been developing for the last 10 years.

The project started out when Hoag tried to create durum (and spring wheat) lines that had an altered amylose content. When folks consume most starchy products, they are eating about 75 percent amylopectin and only about 25 percent amylose, he said.

“A lot of that gets converted into glucose and is digested very quickly, which leads to a spike in the glucose levels of your blood,” he said.

By altering the chemistry and the starch makeup, the MSU scientists found they could create more resistant starch, which is essentially, amylose.

“When you consume amylose, it gets digested much slower and it acts like dietary fiber in your gut, so it increases your gut health,” Hoag said.

Hoag has found durum lines that produced intermediate levels of amylose. In that way, the seed size was not affected, but the nutritional characteristics of the seed were altered.

“Interestingly, working with pasta, you’re basically working on the product directly from what your durum seed is. By being able to do that, we were able to find seeds that were intermediate and that had great health benefits, but not a reduction in agronomics,” he said.

When made into pasta, the lines actually made the pasta firmer, which is an additional benefit. Hoag pointed out that if someone left their kids’ mac and cheese out after it had been sitting on the stove for a little while, “it gets very mushy.”

“Most people like their pasta to have a firmer bite to it, hence al dente. By having higher amylose, it makes the pasta a little firmer and it also prevents it from breaking down quite as fast, so it will stay firmer longer,” he said.

While Hoag has been working with that in spring wheat and durum, he believes durum is the “ideal crop to work with” because it works in tandem with the kind of product quality goals that durum has.

They have developed multiple lines of the durum and are currently intercrossing those. From those crosses, they should be able to develop an “elite variety adapted to Montana” that will have altered starch characteristics and could either be made for a niche market or just general consumption and processing.

“When you work on these projects, you never know if it’s ever going to actually work out.” Hoag said. “They have shown that in spring wheat using tortillas, they are able to use this modified amylose to create high-resistant starch tortillas, which are healthier for you. So ultimately, that would be our goal for creating a healthier pasta for everyone.

Giroux talked about the potential new release, MTD18148.

It has a heading date of June 28, which is two days later than Alzada, one day earlier than Joppa and Divide, and two days earlier than ND Riveland.

“Averaged over dryland locations (2020-22), 148 yielded equal to or more than commonly grown varieties Alzada, Joppa, and Divide,” Giroux said.

In 2022, USDA-NASS and the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee asked durum growers what the top traits were that they wanted to see in a new durum variety. The number one trait was test weight, followed by drought tolerance, end-use qualities, other varied traits and early maturity.

With the exception of drought tolerance, those top three qualities are in the new release. The Wheat Variety Release Committee will take it into consideration at the end of the month.

During MSU durum agronomic evaluation trials on irrigated and dryland acres from 2020-22, MTD18148’s test weight was high at 60.5 pounds per bushel, yields were comparable at 63.5 bushels per acre, and protein was good at 14.8 percent.

Wheat stem sawfly cutting is an important level to Montana farmers, who have lost millions over the years due to the insect. MTD18148 had the third lowest sawfly cutting behind MSU’s MT Raska and MT Blackbeard.

In order for the MSU durum team to do special projects, they need funding from the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee and USDA grants, which allow them to pay graduate students to assist them on various projects.

A few years ago, Giroux and Hoag began working with tillers.

“A project that was exciting to us was rooting and enhancing tillers,” Giroux said.

They have worked on that with a gene that normally suppresses tillers.

When they found mutations in that gene, they crossed them back into the top durum varieties and selected for lines that have increased tilling and increased rooting, as well,” he said.

MSU doctorate student Brandon Tillett worked on another project for the durum breeding team, in which he modified seed size to make larger seeds.

Tillett worked with a gene that was recently discovered called “grain number increase.”

“This gene essentially helps control the trade-off between the number of grains per wheat head and the size of the grains,” he said.

An ancestral allele essentially creates larger but fewer grains, and the current mutant type alleles that are found in most of the populations create a larger number of grains, but smaller sizes.

“We found that all of our durum varieties are fixed for the mutant alleles, the current allele that creates a larger number of grain but smaller grain size,” Tillett said. “We are aware that larger grain size is fairly important for durum, so what I have started doing is cross breeding this wild type allele back into durum. We found a line over in Israel that has it.”

Tillett is making back crosses to try and introduce it into MSU durum lines to see if it does, in fact, make larger seeds without losing yield or protein content.