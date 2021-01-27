MSU student develops learning tool to help manage wheat streak mosaic virus

While studying to earn her Ph.D. at Montana State University, Uta McKelvy looked at wheat streak mosaic virus and the toll it can take on producers. As a result of her research and in collaboration with MSU researchers, Mary Burrows, Tim Seipel and Robert Peterson, McKelvy has developed an online learning tool that can help growers assess their potential risk for the detrimental disease of wheat and other small grains.

Born, raised and educated through a master’s degree in her home country of Germany, a series of serendipitous life events led McKelvy to MSU. A passion for plant sciences and a dedication to learn more ultimately funneled McKelvy to have Extension plant pathologist, Mary Burrows, as her advisor.

McKelvy joined MSU and started her program in 2016. During the summer of 2016, there was a severe wheat streak epidemic in the state and McKelvy accompanied Burrows on several emergency field days to northern Montana. She remembers the epidemic being so bad that wheat fields in May where turned entirely yellow by the virus.

“This epidemic year showed us how devastating wheat streak mosaic virus can be for wheat growers in the state,” McKelvy said.

Wheat streak mosaic virus is not anything novel. In fact, it is quite the opposite, having been known and studied in the U.S. for a century. McKelvy and her colleagues soon picked up that it was not a lack of knowledge about the disease, but more likely an over-stimulation of heavy, scientific information that was leaving growers overwhelmed and unsure exactly what to do about it.