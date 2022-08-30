New HRSW varieties, experimental lines proving their worth

With some 80 percent of Montana’s wheat crop being exported to buyers in Asia and other countries, it is vital for producers to have spring wheat varieties that have high end-use quality to compete in the world’s marketplace.

Many producers in the state have wheat in their rotations, and because of that, end-use quality for the export markets is one of the main traits that Jason Cook, Montana State University spring wheat breeder, focuses on when developing varieties.

“I’m looking forward to developing new spring wheat varieties for you to help improve your productivity and handle insects and diseases that come along, as well as have good high end-use quality,” Cook told Montana producers at summer field days earlier this year.

Hard red spring wheat (HRSW) varieties and experimental lines developed for different climates, disease, and insect packages, were growing well at many of the nurseries throughout the state in 2022.

“One of our big objectives is to develop varieties that have plasticity and yield stability across broad, diverse environments,” he said.

Cook took producers through a view of weather conditions and how spring wheat crops were affected this summer.

“Last year, we suffered through a widespread drought, and this year, it has been mixed, with areas from Bozeman to Sidney being dry early in the season. However, rain and cool temps came along and provided a good growing environment.”

In July, Cook spoke at the Swank Farm in northeastern Montana.

“In that region, they had some good growing conditions early on, but missed some of the late rain, so yields have dropped off. In addition, a big swarm of grasshoppers moved in and stripped leaves off the crops,” Cook said.

“In central Montana, they had drought last year, stayed dry through the winter and remained dry until June when they got rain and some severe thunderstorms. In that area, it will be interesting to see if any of the spring wheat varieties responded those late rains,” he said.

Cook spoke with a Montana spring wheat grower south of Shelby who told him that their region has remained in pretty severe drought because they had been “missing all the rains.”

“Our environments are pretty mixed in Montana and our varieties have to be able to both take a beating and be able to take advantage of good growing conditions when they occur,” he said.

Cook highlighted Dagmar, which was released from the Montana Ag Experiment Station partially because it has been able to do well in good growing conditions, along with drought conditions, and emerged with top yields last year and the four-year average.

Cook presented a data sheet showing Montana spring wheat variety performance from 10 dryland locations in Montana in 2021 and how the varieties did from 2018-21, averaged over four years.

“This is a good analysis of how the varieties performed under drought conditions in 2021, and with the four-year average,” he said.

Dagmar had the second-highest yields last year during the drought. The top five varieties in order of yield in 2021 were: MT 1939, 38.8 bushels per acre; Dagmar, 37.9 bushels per acre; MT 1809, 37.5 bushels per acre; NS Presser CLP, 37.3 bushels per acre; and MT 1934, 37.2 bushels per acre.

For the four-year average in six locations across the state, Dagmar came out on top with 63.4 bushels per acre. The next four varieties in terms of average yield over four years were: Vida, 63 bushels per acre; NS Presser CLP, 62.9 bushels per acre; SY Rockford, 61.5 bushels per acre; and WB 9719, 61.3 bushels per acre.

“Dagmar had already performed well under high rainfall and high production conditions, and last year was its big test under drought, and it performed quite well under those conditions,” Cook said.

In Montana, Vida is the number one most widely grown spring wheat, and Dagmar has shown it outperforms Vida with 1 percent higher grain protein content. It also has pretty good sawfly resistance, as well.

“Last year, we were hoping to have enough seed, but due to the drought, we didn’t. But we are pretty confident there will be enough for next year, so if any producer is looking to grow Dagmar, feel free to talk to Doug Holen, manager of the MSU Foundation Seed Program,” he said.

Cook also talked about MT Sidney, which was released last year because it was the first HRSW release with moderate resistance to Fusarium head blight (FHB).

“MT Sidney is not a cure-all for scab. The resistance of FHB-resistant lines can be overcome if the infestation is severe enough. So, producers really need to use it as a tool in an integrated pest management system,” Cook said. “If the scab resistance becomes a problem, producers will still need to spray. But the combination of the genetic resistance in MT Sidney, plus spraying fungicide, will help protect your crop and reduce the DON level so producers don’t have problems with trying to sell grain.”

MT 1809 and MT 1939 are two experimental lines that are preforming well in data testing, especially in 2021. MT 1939 topped all the lines at 10 dryland locations in 2021 with average yield of 38.8 bushels per acre, while MT 1809 was third on that list.

“We will examine the data and see if they are suitable for release in 2023, and then we will present it to the Variety Release Committee,” he said. “So far, we are pretty excited about these two experimental lines.”

Cook explained MT 1939, besides being the top-yielder in drought conditions last year, was included in the HRSW varieties in the Northern Regional Spring Wheat Nursery, which is composed of locations in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota.

“Last year, all the regions in the Northern Regional Spring Wheat Nursery suffered under drought conditions as well, and MT 1939 was the top-yielder in that trial,” Cook said. “Typically, Montana lines don’t do as well in the regional trial. In most years, the disease pressure is so high that our lines don’t do as well because they don’t have the disease resistance levels needed to compete with the other regional varieties. But last year, it was so dry, and disease wasn’t so high, that MT 1939 was able to show how well it performed under drought conditions.”

For more on the spring wheat program and Jason Cook, see https://plantsciences.montana.edu/breeding-research.html.