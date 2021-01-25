New triple herbicide trait coming for sugarbeets

KWS (KWS SAAT), a German seed breeding company, is working with Bayer to have a triple herbicide trait, which will be called Truvera.

The three herbicides are glyphosate, glufosinate and dicamba.

“We don’t know when it will be available for sugarbeets, but hopefully it’s by mid-decade,” said Scott Herndon, vice president and general counsel for the American Sugarbeet Growers Association (ASGA). “The EPA will have to look at the new multiple herbicide-tolerant trait being developed for beets, because it was already passed for cotton, but not beets.”

The trait will be available to both Betaseed and Crystal Seeds beet seed companies.

Since, dicamba is part of the trait groups, Herndon said ASGA would start preparing to defend it. There are lawsuits Bayer is fighting now in order to keep dicamba for other crops, such as for soybeans.

“Once we get Truvera, we need to be very engaged,” he said.

Not only is biotechnology is an opportunity for the beet industry, but it is also an avenue to increase sustainability.

Herndon told beet growers he was “incredibly excited about what biotechnology can bring for the future.”

Both biotech and gene editing, as well as genetically modified organisms (GMOs), have roles to play in growing sugarbeets across the country.

“Gene editing is new, but it would be really neat if we could have a gene-edited (beet) variety that would be resistant to root maggot, Cercospora leaf spot or rhizoctonia,” Herndon said.