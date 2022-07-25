New winter wheat breeder excited to teach, breed varietie

Suchismita (Sue) Mondal was named Montana State University’s (MSU) new winter wheat breeder in 2022, replacing Phil Bruckner, the university’s long-time winter wheat breeder who bred many successful winter wheat varieties for Montana farmers.

Mondal has been acquainting herself with other scientists and staff at the seven MSU research centers in the state – and has met some farmers, as well.

“I’m excited to be here. I have been traveling around and meeting the staff at the research centers and they have been very helpful. I’ve also met some farmers and talked with them about what expectations they have of the program,” Mondal said.

Mondal has also been busy learning all about the winter wheat growing across different “agro-climatic zones” in Montana.

“I came from a spring environment to a winter environment in Montana, and I am learning about winter wheat and issues that we see in the state,” she said. “I am going around to the different stations and reviewing the breeding lines on how they are doing with respect to winter hardiness and crop cover at the different research centers.”

The winter wheat is growing well in Bozeman, where the MSU breeding program is located.

“Right now, the winter wheat plants are green and looking good, even though the year started with a drought during planting,” she said.

Mondal said MT WarCat will be coming out soon. It’s a high-yielding variety with improved winter hardiness and higher stem solidness, low PPO and good mill, as well as good bake characteristics.

As winter wheat breeder, Mondal and her team will be developing improved winter wheat cultivars adapted to Montana’s varying climates. Varieties in Montana need to be winter hardy with improved resistance to wheat stem sawfly and other insects and diseases and developed with good baking and milling quality for domestic and export markets.

She was born in an industrial town in India, where her father was a lawyer. But she developed an affinity for agriculture during her regular visits to her paternal village, where rice grew in the wet fields.

“I loved going around in the fields where rice was growing. I was fascinated seeing farmers plant rice in water, called transplanting, and as a kid, one of my fondest memories was standing in that water in the hot summer,” she said.

When Mondal was in high school, her two favorite subjects were biology and chemistry, which led to her considering a career in plant sciences. She was accepted at the Institute of Agricultural Sciences, Benaras Hindu University, from 2000-04 – one of the top universities in India for agriculture.

“Over the course of four years, I learned the science and research that goes into developing a variety,” she said. “You see the farmer planting, but you don’t see the science behind it – the research and the testing involved that the breeders, the geneticist, and agronomists contribute to developing the variety farmers are planting.”

After obtaining her bachelor’s degree, Mondal went to Texas A&M University for her master’s and doctorate. At the university, she had to decide whether she would study plant physiology or plant breeding.

“When I arrived at the Texas A&M lab I would work at, I saw the lab was situated right in front of Norman Borlaug’s office, and I thought it was fate,” she said. “Agriculture students study about Dr. Borlaug and green revolution, but I never thought I would actually meet him.”

Borlaug, a famous wheat breeder who won the Nobel Peace Prize, helped lay the groundwork for technological advances in agriculture that alleviated world hunger. He was known as the “Father of the Green Revolution.”

Mondal met Borlaug and was impressed with his humility and the way he worked.

“He was very knowledgeable and straight-forward. Dr. Borlaug could discuss virtually any topic,” Mondal said.

Borlaug supported a trip for the Texas A&M students in plant breeding to visit the International Maize and Wheat Improvement Center (CIMMYT).

“It was an eye-opener about how breeders are working toward improving people’s lives globally,” Mondal said. “Over the course of my graduate degrees, I learned a lot more about international ag and about how Dr. Borlaug applied his wheat breeding to change people’s lives,” she said.

After that, Mondal decided she wanted to focus on plant breeding, as well.

“I wanted to work directly with farmers, developing varieties for farmers and doing the research to address their concerns and needs,” she said.

Mondal received her master’s in plant breeding in 2006 and her doctorate in 2011. She decided she wanted to work in at CIMMYT and contribute to global agriculture to help make a difference in people’s lives.

“I was very lucky when I was graduating that CIMMYT was hiring,” she said. They were looking for a post doc in plant breeding and Mondal applied and was hired.

“I started as a post doc, but stayed there for the next 11.5 years,” she said. “CIMMYT was an excellent experience and gave me the opportunity to interact and work with so many outstanding scientists both at CIMMYT and globally. It taught me the importance of collaborations and teamwork that can lead to science with impact.”

While Mondal was a wheat breeder at CIMMYT, one of the innovative breeding methods she was involved in was establishing a speed breeding pipeline.

“Speed breeding started at CIMMYT as a concept to address the need to accelerate genetic gains,” she said.

She explained genetic gains are about all the work that goes on behind releasing a variety, which can take many years.

“We had two breeding seasons in the year. Not every location can do it – in fact, most locations have one breeding season a year,” she said. “With spring wheat, you can grow it in the greenhouse, and with speed breeding, you might get three or four generations a year.”

CIMMYT was trying to reduce the time it took for the wheat breeders to make the cross to the time it took before they could send it out as germplasm for testing in different locations.

“Usually, that time was around 5-6 years, and we tried to bring it down to four years,” she said.

The newly developed germplasm would be tested by national partners in different companies for varietal testing just like MSU sends its lines out for intrastate testing, which then moves through the national system for final varietal release.

Mondal decided to come to MSU because she wanted to make a change and she was interested in a position where she could not only breed, but teach, as well.

“MSU has a good breeding program. I knew that Phil (Phil Bruckner) had built a good winter wheat breeding base here and his varieties are grown widely in Montana. I can build on that with modern genomics and phenomics as we look to the future,” she said.