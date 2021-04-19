Oilseed growers deciding on half percent checkoff

Montana oilseed growers are deciding whether they will agree with a proposed 0.5 percent checkoff.

The oilseeds the checkoff will cover include canola, soybean, mustard, safflower, flax and sunflower.

Montana growers grow oilseeds in rotation, and while oilseeds are grown for economic reasons, they also improve the soil.

Last year, 25 oilseed growers requested an advisory committee be established for oilseed education, marketing, and research. They sent a petition into the Montana Department of Agriculture (MDA).

After a listening session was held by the MDA, as required by law, the Montana Oilseed Advisory Committee was formed.

The checkoff was changed from 1 percent to 0.5 percent recently. Oilseed growers received a ballot to see if they would agree to the 0.5 percent checkoff funds.

“Montana’s oilseed production has grown significantly in recent years, and I share the committee’s excitement for establishing a state checkoff program to continue advancing the industry,” said Mike Foster, MDA director.

Foster said checkoff programs have a long history of improving and expanding markets for growers.

There is new growth in Montana for oilseeds, in particular canola. Acreage is expected to increase for growing canola as a fish food. Research centers are also researching growing sunflowers in more acreage throughout the state.

In Sidney and Kintyre Flats, soybeans are being accepted at the elevators now.

“Canola production is forecast to total more than 210 million pounds in 2019, a 62 percent increase from Montana’s 2018 crop, according to the USDA,” said Zach Coccoli of the MDA.