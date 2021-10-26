Pre-planning, communication key to navigating agrochemical supply shortages

American farmers and ranchers survived an unprecedented year in 2020, and the ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continued on into 2021. While the biggest side effect from the global crises in 2020 included the processing, shipping, and selling of end-use agriculture products, that particular issue has begun to resolve itself the deeper we get into 2021.

The tides have turned however, and instead of facing supply chain issues at the end of their production year, farmers are now facing chemical and fertilizer shortages at the beginning of their production year. The timing could not be worse, especially across the Northern Great Plains as winter wheat and fallow acres are being worked.

“We are seeing tight supplies amidst high demand, and inadvertently, we are seeing high prices,” said Karissa Floerchinger, product manager for Helena Agri-Enterprises in Helena, Mont.

Glyphosate is one agrochemical of particular importance to area growers that is currently seeing pinched supplies. Bayer’s glyphosate manufacturing plant is in Louisiana, so while backlogged cargo ships and labor shortages have certainly been an issue this year, Floerchinger pointed out the real blow to Roundup supplies came when Hurricane Ida hit the Gulf Coast in late August.

The storm ultimately caused Bayer’s plant to shut down and the lull in production just further complicated an already disrupted supply chain.

Looking specifically at states in Northern Great Plains and Upper Midwest, Floerchinger says limited supplies can be directly linked to trucking shortages.