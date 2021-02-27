Steward EC Insecticide offers alternative to pyrethroid-resistant alfalfa weevils

For forage growers, few problems have the potential to be as economically damaging as alfalfa weevils. This is especially true for dryland hay producers who covet only one cutting of alfalfa and therefore necessitate the crop be as good as it can be. To avoid tonnage losses, producers are encouraged to be cognizant of alfalfa weevil populations in their fields and look into controlling them with insecticides, if necessary.

Wintering offsite and returning to fields in the spring, alfalfa weevils usually encroach an alfalfa field starting from its outside edges. The females lay their eggs during a potentially extended period and it is the larva themselves that do the most damage to alfalfa plants.

“Once you get over 10 larva per sweep with a sweep net, they are costing you probably 25 percent of your yield, if not more,” stated Kirk Sager, technical service manager for FMC Corporation.

As of late, pyrethroids have been the most effective insecticide against alfalfa weevils. They are short residual insecticides that are very effective against alfalfa weevil larva, but unfortunately they do not work against adults. So, if a larva evades pyrethroids, it becomes an adult and starts the cycle all over again, which can be very frustrating to producers.

What is more concerning, Sager explained, is the fact we are starting to see pyrethroid-resistant alfalfa weevils. In particular, the problem has been noted in areas of southeast Montana and northern Wyoming.

“When we see resistance moving in, there are two significant factors I look at. I tell growers to scout their fields and if they are seeing numbers they haven’t seen before, they’ve got an issue. The other thing I tell growers is, if they are spraying twice with a pyrethroid throughout a season, it really means they have negative population dynamics that are manifesting themselves,” he added.