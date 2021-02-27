Steward EC Insecticide offers alternative to pyrethroid-resistant alfalfa weevils

For forage growers, few problems have the potential to be as economically damaging as alfalfa weevils. This is especially true for dryland hay producers who covet only one cutting of alfalfa and therefore necessitate the crop be as good as it can be. To avoid tonnage losses, producers are encouraged to be cognizant of alfalfa weevil populations in their fields and look into controlling them with insecticides, if necessary.
Wintering offsite and returning to fields in the spring, alfalfa weevils usually encroach an alfalfa field starting from its outside edges. The females lay their eggs during a potentially extended period and it is the larva themselves that do the most damage to alfalfa plants.
“Once you get over 10 larva per sweep with a sweep net, they are costing you probably 25 percent of your yield, if not more,” stated Kirk Sager, technical service manager for FMC Corporation.
As of late, pyrethroids have been the most effective insecticide against alfalfa weevils. They are short residual insecticides that are very effective against alfalfa weevil larva, but unfortunately they do not work against adults. So, if a larva evades pyrethroids, it becomes an adult and starts the cycle all over again, which can be very frustrating to producers.
What is more concerning, Sager explained, is the fact we are starting to see pyrethroid-resistant alfalfa weevils. In particular, the problem has been noted in areas of southeast Montana and northern Wyoming.
“When we see resistance moving in, there are two significant factors I look at. I tell growers to scout their fields and if they are seeing numbers they haven’t seen before, they’ve got an issue. The other thing I tell growers is, if they are spraying twice with a pyrethroid throughout a season, it really means they have negative population dynamics that are manifesting themselves,” he added.
When starting to look at resistance management options, Sager points out that Steward EC Insecticide is a viable option. Steward EC Insecticide has a novel mode of action that works quickly and controls pests through ingestion, as well as contact activity. This means it dries on the plant and is then ingested when the alfalfa weevils feed on the alfalfa plant.
Although Steward EC Insecticide may be applied via air, ground or chemigation, good coverage is key to the overall efficacy of Steward EC Insecticide and employing a good surfactant to really help spread the insecticide evenly is also imperative. Steward EC Insecticide has a rate rage of 6.7 to 11.3 ounces and those rates are directly related to length of control.
Steward EC Insecticide has a 7-day pre-harvest interval, which is longer than traditional pyrethroids. Sager acknowledges this is something growers need to be aware of as they are putting together a spraying plan.
The rate flexibility, without sacrificing efficacy, that Steward EC Insecticide provides producers ensures growers are getting cost-effective coverage. It also allows growers to apply the insecticide when their alfalfa weevil population is at its peak so optimum control can be attained.
“If you are coming in with a new product like Steward, I tell growers to manage the largest portion of the population with the treatment we’ve got,” Sager said.
Ultimately, Sager concluded, spraying is a much more effective form of alfalfa weevil control than swathing. Even if alfalfa weevil populations appear small and underwhelming, a properly-timed insecticide will still be the best option in the long run.
