Triangle Ag Services the source for precision ag equipment

FORT BENTON, Mont. – The MAGIE show is where farmers go every year in January, and that’s why Triangle Ag Services of Fort Benton will be there, as well.

“We enjoy going to the MAGIE and being able to show producers precision ag equipment that can help them farm better and save on input costs,” said Brent Heiken, a Triangle Ag Services representative. “We bring a lot of equipment with us to the MAGIE and we get to demo it.”

Producers are able to run the precision ag equipment that Triangle Ag Services brings to the show if they want to sit down and have a hands-on experience. Triangle Ag Services is a family business for the Heiken family.

“My mom, Delmna, started it in 1989 as a crop consulting company and it kind of evolved into the precision ag business,” Heiken said.

Heiken was around the business all his life growing up, and 12 years ago, he joined the family business.

For all the basic precision ag equipment needs of farmers, such as GPS systems, Triangle Ag Services “carries it all.” The company will be bringing Trimble's full lineup of GFX GPS displays – the GFX 350, 1060, and 1260.

“The 1060 and 1260 are new. They were just released this October and have a lot more processor-powered memory,” he said.

With the higher processor-powered memory, producers get a better map on their display screens when they are doing more data-intensive operations.

“While the new displays haven’t changed a whole lot, more memory is nicer, especially if you want to do more mapping,” he said.

Heiken said they plan to bring all three Trimble displays to the MAGIE. Each Trimble will have a controller hooked up and steering systems that can be operated right at the show.

“We’ll have the Trimble steering down the rows and doing the automatic turns at the end of the field on the display,” he said.

The systems can be placed into older tractors, as well as newer tractors.

“We put systems into a lot of older tractors – the Big Buds, old Versatiles,” he said.

The new terminology for GPS systems is actually GNSS systems, although most farmers and precision ag technicians still use GPS.

“GPS technically just means the U.S. satellite constellation. GNSS is a broader term that would include GPS, which is the U.S. Galileo, along with European, Chinese, and other world satellites,” Heiken said.

When a farmer is just starting out in precision ag, and wondering what kind of equipment to start with, Heiken said Triangle Ag Services can help with recommendations.

“It will depend on what they’ve got on their equipment already and if we have anything used available,” he said. “A lot of times, if we can find some used equipment, it is a lot more cost-effective.”

For instance, producers could start with earlier models of Trimble.

“If you can find an earlier model that has been redone, where it is in good working condition, a lot of times you can get it cheaper. That is a good way to start in precision ag equipment,” he said.

Producers could also start with a base model.

“We do have pretty affordable base models that are brand new that we can also offer,” Heiken said.

Triangle Ag Services’ most popular systems are its GPS systems.

“After GPS systems, the next most popular system we sell is the Intelligent Ag Solutions Recon Wireless Blockage and Flow Monitors for air seeders. They will monitor flow and plugs across the air seeders, so we know exactly when something has quit,” he said. “It gives a lot of peace of mind if something’s plugged or the meter quit.”

It will tell farmers if anything is going wrong with the application, whether it’s not getting seed, not getting fertilizer or has a run plugged.

The system works with an iPad only.

Farmers/customers of Triangle Ag Services that have been clients for years usually upgrade to a bigger display (if they’re looking for more mapping capabilities) or they’ll just need a more efficient steering system.

“We can upgrade the steering system, the display, or even add a rate controller and section controller, so we can get automatic section control,” he said.

The rate controller is attached to the steering system for section control.

“We do a lot of rate and section controllers on sprayers, and they’re built into the GPS,” he said. The sprayer automatically turns sprayer sections off and on to reduce overlap.

Producers can use the rate and section controllers with spraying herbicide, fertilizer, or other chemicals.

Having section control saves on input costs for the farmer, according to Heiken.

“Any application we can put down with a sprayer on section control, we’re going to be saving usually around 5 percent on square fields and up to 25 percent on irregular fields,” he said. “The cost savings really add up, especially with the current prices for glyphosate and other chemicals.”

When Triangle Ag Services sells a system to a producer, they can go out to their farm to install it.

“But a lot of customers will do their installs themselves. They just need to call us, and we’ll give them help,” Heiken said. “We also do a lot of in-field installation and trainings.”

Some of the other precision ag equipment that producers might be interested are as follows:

• Advancing grain storage management can be hooked up to a display where farmers can check temperature and moisture in the grain bin.

“We are really just trying to keep our grain from over drying. We want our grain to be cool and dry enough, so it won’t spoil,” he said.

The device tells a farmer the exact temperature his grain is right now and it can be shut off when it needs to be.

“It’s pretty nice that we have a separate display for it. If we have it all in one display, there will be a lot of switching back and forth,” he said.

• SureFire liquid applications and spray tendering

“It automatically pulls the right amount of chemical for each mix and water needed and puts it into the sprayer automatically,” Heiken said. “It eliminates errors and speeds up the application. Guys that have it really like it because it saves labor and time for them.”

Triangle Ag Services covers all of Montana and northern Wyoming.

“I get out to eastern Montana a few times a year doing installs and we also work with other sub dealers, local dealers, or chemical dealers to have a little better local support,” he said.

They take upgrade trades on any of the Triangle equipment.

“If somebody’s operating a system and wants a better steering system, they will trade in for a better system,” he said.

Is there growing demand for precision ag equipment on the farm?

“It has been pretty steady, but there has been more demand for different features. We have probably had the same amount of people looking at equipment every year, but they have just gotten more precision ag equipment features,” he said.

At the MAGIE, Heiken said Trimble Ag Services reps will be available to answer questions and explain the precision ag equipment that could help on their operations.

“The one thing that sets us apart from other precision ag businesses is we really ‘play’ with this equipment all the time, so we know it inside and out and we can usually answer people’s questions,” Heiken said. “We really strive to educate every user about the best way we can operate the equipment.”

They spend a lot of time on the phone and on the farm with the precision ag equipment farmers have purchased.

“Precision ag equipment can really save you money in the long run. If you can advance to precision ag equipment, you would save through better yields, less overuse, and less labor, too.”

Triangle Ag Services invites farmers to stop by their booth at the MAGIE and try out some precision ag equipment.

For more on Triangle Ag Services, seehttps://www.triangleag.com.