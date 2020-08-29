We all know that one guy, the type that shows up to a perfectly good party unannounced and completely uninvited. What usually makes these type of party crashers so frustrating is the fact it can be so hard to get them to leave. Since waterhemp, a type of pigweed, has been discovered in northeastern Montana, agriculturalists throughout the state are now being forced to deal with a very unwanted house guest themselves.
Dr. Tim Seipel, MSU Extension cropland weed specialist says Montana growers are all too familiar with pigweeds, but waterhemp is a very frustrating member of that family. Currently, waterhemp is a big problem in the Midwestern United States, but the weed has also been discovered in the Dakotas and some Canadian provinces.
“What is really troubling about waterhemp is it is very problematic in the Midwest. It is resistant to a lot of herbicides out there and it causes farmers a lot of headaches, especially in soybean cropping systems,” Seipel explained.
Waterhemp is not only a pigweed, but it is also a close relative to Palmer amaranth, an extremely problematic weed that has thankfully yet to be noted in Montana.
“Waterhemp and Palmer amaranth are kind of like a tag-team in a wrestling match, waiting to beat us up. Waterhemp showed up first and maybe that is to be expected, but it is not a good thing,” he said.
Montana’s first recording of waterhemp is in Roosevelt County. The weed was initially discovered along a railroad track and has since crept down, crossed a slough, and most unfortunately, is present in a wheat field. All and all, Seipel estimates the infestation is about 30 acres in size. Since its discovery, Seipel and his coworkers are keeping their eyes peeled looking for waterhemp as they traverse Montana through harvest season. The hope is the known stand of waterhemp is an isolated incident and the goal is to keep it that way.
“We really don’t want to deal with this weed. We already have kochia and all these other things. We really just want to keep waterhemp out,” Seipel stated.
The biggest issue with waterhemp is the fact it is near impossible to eradicate. Waterhemp is known to be resistant to Roundup and any acetolactate synthase (ALS) inhibiting, group two herbicides. Furthermore, in some instances in the Midwest, waterhemp has proven to not only be resistant to herbicides, but in general, it has shown to be resistant to certain modes of action. The weed can be managed with scenario specific approaches, but it will take some time and dedication to figure all the details out as they apply to Montana farmers and their growing situations.
“We are probably going to have to do some screening over the winter and I am going to try and grow some seeds in the greenhouse. We hope to come up with a really good, tailored management technique,” Seipel said.
Due to its similarity to other species in the pigweed family, waterhemp can be tricky to identify. Seipel says waterhemp tends to have a much longer and skinnier flowering stock then Redroot pigweed, a very common cropland weed in Montana. A key identifying characteristic can be found while examining the stem of a pigweed. The stem on Redroot pigweed is fuzzy, while the stem on waterhemp is shiny and smooth.
“If you have a funny pigweed and you don’t know what it is, get it identified at your local county Extension office or by an ag professional, that is key,” Seipel noted.
Seipel concluded by pointing out it is too late into the year to try and manage waterhemp right now, but still, he encourages all Montana agriculturalists to be actively scouting their fields and looking for it. Early detection and a rapid response will be a grower’s best weapon against waterhemp.