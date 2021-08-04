Winter canola offers benefits in wheat rotation

With wheat being the dominant crop across the state of Montana, growers are always on the lookout for other crop varieties to add into their rotations. Benefiting the soil and offering solid yields, winter canola is showing to be a crop that can do more than help a farmer’s bottom line.
Brothers Garrett and Casey Lapp operate an irrigated farm east of Miles City, Mont. Known more as cow and hay country, the land along the eastern Yellowstone River is not traditionally thought of as a place to grow canola. Despite the crop being an anomaly for the area, Casey became intrigued by winter canola when looking for a crop to add into his rotation.
“I really started looking into other crops to bring onto the farm and at first I was going to do hemp. I went to a couple hemp meetings and decided it just wasn’t right. I started looking into canola and it just seemed more feasible, so I started talking to seed reps,” he said.
After doing research, Casey felt winter canola would be the best fit for his area, which is known to be one of Montana’s hotter growing regions. Winter canola has a longer growing season than spring-planted canola and therefore it can produce pods before the heat gets to it.
After connecting with a Winfield United rep, Casey and Garret planted their first winter canola variety, CP320WRR, in the early fall of 2020.
Ideally, winter canola should be planted into moisture sometime from Aug. 5-20, give or take a few days. Early-seeding allows the crop to grow up and establish roots prior to going into winter. Also to be noted is the fact winter canola performs best when planted into a field without a lot of residue.
Casey and Garret were able to get their crop in the ground and irrigate it up nicely before going into winter, but like any new crop, they certainly had some anxiety after planting. Their nerves mounted as the winter of 2020-21 proved to be less than ideal as it was bitter cold with not much snow.
“The seed rep came out and just told us to keep waiting. March came around and our stand looked deader than dead, but when it started warming up the end of May the crop just exploded and we actually had a lot of growth,” Casey reflected.
In addition to being rather hardy, new varieties of winter canola on the market, including the CP320WRR variety the Lapp brothers planted, are Roundup Ready. When planted into a rotation, Roundup Ready winter canola offers growers a great opportunity to mitigate disease and help with weed cycle control on their acres.
Being Roundup Ready isn’t the only beneficial trait winter canola can offer growers. The crop is known to have a long tap root, so it can reach moisture way down in the soil. Moreover, the root system can penetrate and break up soil compaction while also cycling water and nutrients.
After being harvested, winter canola commonly leaves a stalky-like stubble in the field, which is ideal for capturing snow and holding moisture. Although the stalks are more substantial then wheat stubble, they do eventually decompose and therefore add organic matter back into the topsoil.
The penetrating root system, moisture retention, and organic matter winter canola stubble provides has proven to set fields up for successful subsequent crops.
“They have done some trials and after you have winter canola and then go in with winter wheat or spring wheat they are seeing anywhere from a 15-40 percent boost in (wheat) yields,” Casey explained.
Another major perk to winter canola is the fact it has higher yield potential then spring canola. In general, winter canola yields can be twice that of their spring counter parts, with dryland potentially producing 30-60 bushels acre, and under irrigation it is not unheard of for winter canola to surpass 100 bushels per acre.
Casey and Garrett are predicting their crop will produce somewhere around 40-50 bushels per acre this year, which is slightly lower than anticipated due to the devastatingly dry conditions across the state.
The biggest drawback to leaving a field fallow is the fact it does not produce any income. A crop like winter canola offers many of the same benefits as fallow land while also providing an income. Canola can be used to make edible oils and meal for feed and it is also garnering attention for its potential use in biofuels. For these reasons, canola prices right now are as strong as they have ever been due to the current demand-driven market.
Casey and Garrett are pretty much sold on winter canola. The markets are trending up going into harvest and their stand looks relatively good. The only major concern they have is the fragility of the pods, a result of the extreme weather this year.
“We will just have to go really slow while we are harvesting and basically let the reel bring that canola in,” Garrett said.
Casey and Garrett will be hauling their winter canola east to an elevator in Beach, N.D. As more Montana growers begin to look at winter canola as a viable option in their crop rotation, the hope is more trucking routes will come as a direct result of the increase in acres.
The Lapp brothers have had a pleasant experience growing this new crop. They have found the winter canola community to be very helpful and they are very grateful for the assistance their Winfield United seed rep has offered.
“Don’t be afraid to try winter canola,” Casey concluded.