Winter canola offers benefits in wheat rotation

With wheat being the dominant crop across the state of Montana, growers are always on the lookout for other crop varieties to add into their rotations. Benefiting the soil and offering solid yields, winter canola is showing to be a crop that can do more than help a farmer’s bottom line.

Brothers Garrett and Casey Lapp operate an irrigated farm east of Miles City, Mont. Known more as cow and hay country, the land along the eastern Yellowstone River is not traditionally thought of as a place to grow canola. Despite the crop being an anomaly for the area, Casey became intrigued by winter canola when looking for a crop to add into his rotation.

“I really started looking into other crops to bring onto the farm and at first I was going to do hemp. I went to a couple hemp meetings and decided it just wasn’t right. I started looking into canola and it just seemed more feasible, so I started talking to seed reps,” he said.

After doing research, Casey felt winter canola would be the best fit for his area, which is known to be one of Montana’s hotter growing regions. Winter canola has a longer growing season than spring-planted canola and therefore it can produce pods before the heat gets to it.

After connecting with a Winfield United rep, Casey and Garret planted their first winter canola variety, CP320WRR, in the early fall of 2020.

Ideally, winter canola should be planted into moisture sometime from Aug. 5-20, give or take a few days. Early-seeding allows the crop to grow up and establish roots prior to going into winter. Also to be noted is the fact winter canola performs best when planted into a field without a lot of residue.