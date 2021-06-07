FFA members find success raising honeybees

When thinking about agriculture in Montana, words like grain, cows, and sugarbeets come to mind. However, FFA members Gwen Collins of Shields Valley FFA and Lauren Neibur of the Big Timber FFA are proving that agriculture is about more than sows, cows, and plows as both young ladies have found success raising honeybees for a Specialty Animal Production Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE).

“None of that stereotypical agriculture could happen without honeybees. Crops wouldn’t be pollinated and there would be nothing to feed your cattle, sheep, and hogs. Bees are the most underrated part of agriculture,” said Neibur, a senior at Sweet Grass County High School.

Neibur can’t really articulate what drew her to honeybees in the first place. Her childhood bedroom was honeybee themed, so maybe the small buzzing creatures carried a bit of nostalgia. Whatever the reason, after winning a $1,000 SAE grant, she invested the money into bees and hives.

After getting the hives up and going, Neibur still had a couple hundred dollars leftover from her grant and got the hankering to take the idea of raising honeybees to the next level.

“I got to thinking I should try to make a little bit of a business out of this, which was never the idea in the beginning. I just wanted to learn more about honeybees, but I got to thinking this may be an opportunity to make some money,” she reflected.

With that entrepreneurial spirit, Neibur developed the brand Crazy Bee Honey, a homage to her home beneath the Crazy Mountains.