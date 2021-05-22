Montana Range Days offers learning opportunities for all ages

DILLON, Mont. – Montana Range Days is set to take place this year June 21-23 in Beaverhead County. Originated in 1977, Montana Range Days is the state’s premier rangeland education event, consisting of educational workshops, tours, and contests. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of Montana Range Days last year, so event planners this year are going above and beyond.
Koy Holland, 2021 event chair, says Montana Range Days started out as a strictly educational event, but early on a competition aspect was added as a way to ensure the concepts taught during the workshops and tours were being retained by participants. Since 1980, the most coveted prize of Montana Range Days is the Top Range Hand traveling trophy, which can be won by a youth, age 15 -19, with the highest total score from the five Montana Range Days contests: Plant Identification, Plant Anatomy, Range Management and Illustrated Talks and Exhibits
“If you win Top Range Hand you get your name on the beautiful trophy and it gets to sit in your house for one year,” Holland said.
Although Top Range Hand may be the Montana Range Days prize with the most notoriety, Holland is quick to point out that the event is open to everyone. Children as young as 4 years old are welcome to participate in educational programs, and age 9, youth can start competing. There are even range competitions for adults, as well.
On Tuesday, June 22, while the youth at Montana Range Days are participating in workshops that will help prepare them for the contests, educational range tours will be offered for adults, parents, and FFA advisors.
“The tour on Tuesday is open to anyone interested in taking in a tour that involves the range and history of the area,” Holland said.
This year’s range tour will begin at Fleecer Wildlife Management Area (WMA), located outside of Divide, Mont. While there, participants will hear talks from MSU professors, wildlife biologists, and area ranchers. Also presenting will be a representative from Edaphix, an innovative company that has developed a product that can be used to mitigate cheatgrass and promote the growth of perennial vegetation on rangeland.
“Cheatgrass is a big subject producers are always interested in learning more about,” Holland said.
After the Fleecer WMA, the tour will have a lunch stop at historic Crystal Park before moving on to Badger Pass where educational talks will focus more on the wildfire history of the area. Participants will also get to view where a wildfire occurred in 2020. They will learn how recovery is going, post-fire weed issues, and what further reclamation can be done.
Tuesday evening, after the tour and workshops, will be the banquet where the three $1,000 Montana Range Days scholarships will be awarded. Additionally, event sponsors will be recognized and the Hall of Fame recipient will be honored. Most importantly, Holland noted, the banquet will be a great opportunity for like-minded range enthusiasts to get together.
On the morning of Wednesday, June 23, while the range contests are going on, another tour will be offered for those adults not competing. This one will take place at the Hagenbarth Ranch north of Dillon. Owner Jim Hagenbarth will share with participants the conservation work that is being done on his operation, as well as some work they are doing with prickly pear reduction and grazing kochia.
Wednesday afternoon, after the contests and tour, will be the awards ceremony.
In addition to being a true family event, Montana Range Days is an extremely beneficial educational opportunity. Being able to identify forages and assess range conditions are very valuable tools for Montana producers.
“We are welcoming anybody and all to come learn about Montana’s largest natural resource,” Holland concluded.
Anyone interested in participating in the 2021 Montana Range Days is encouraged to register for the event as soon as possible so event coordinators can plan for appropriate numbers. Registration can be done online at www.montanarangedays.org.