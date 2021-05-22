Montana Range Days offers learning opportunities for all ages

DILLON, Mont. – Montana Range Days is set to take place this year June 21-23 in Beaverhead County. Originated in 1977, Montana Range Days is the state’s premier rangeland education event, consisting of educational workshops, tours, and contests. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of Montana Range Days last year, so event planners this year are going above and beyond.

Koy Holland, 2021 event chair, says Montana Range Days started out as a strictly educational event, but early on a competition aspect was added as a way to ensure the concepts taught during the workshops and tours were being retained by participants. Since 1980, the most coveted prize of Montana Range Days is the Top Range Hand traveling trophy, which can be won by a youth, age 15 -19, with the highest total score from the five Montana Range Days contests: Plant Identification, Plant Anatomy, Range Management and Illustrated Talks and Exhibits

“If you win Top Range Hand you get your name on the beautiful trophy and it gets to sit in your house for one year,” Holland said.

Although Top Range Hand may be the Montana Range Days prize with the most notoriety, Holland is quick to point out that the event is open to everyone. Children as young as 4 years old are welcome to participate in educational programs, and age 9, youth can start competing. There are even range competitions for adults, as well.

On Tuesday, June 22, while the youth at Montana Range Days are participating in workshops that will help prepare them for the contests, educational range tours will be offered for adults, parents, and FFA advisors.