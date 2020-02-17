In most ways, Mamie Hertel is the textbook FFA member. Her family raises SimAngus cattle, spring wheat, winter wheat and barley on their operation just outside of Moore, Mont. Hertel grew up completely immersed in production agriculture, so it was only natural for her to join FFA when the time came.
“I knew I wanted to join FFA when I was in the sixth grade. My ag advisor, Joe Vanek, had me selling 50-50 tickets as a fundraiser for our FFA chapter before I was even old enough to actually be an FFA member,” she reflected.
Hertel joined FFA with gusto as a seventh grader. With each year she found herself growing as a person, a leader and an agriculturalist. While competing in Creed Speaking as a freshman in high school, she personally met a Montana state FFA officer and the encounter left a lasting impression.
She had it set in her brain she would someday be a Montana state FFA officer herself, a goal which came true for her in 2018 when she was elected to serve Montana FFA as their state secretary. The year of service proved unforgettable for Hertel, and when the time came to retire from office at Montana’s state FFA convention, she felt like she had more to give to the organization that had shaped her.
“I didn’t feel like I was done after I retired in April, I believed I could do more,” Hertel stated.
In May of 2019, she ran for the opportunity to represent Montana as their national FFA officer candidate. At her core, Hertel is an incredibly humble person, so to her, being the state’s national officer candidate wasn’t about the notoriety, but more about the opportunity to give back.
If it wasn’t in the plans for her to run for national office, so be it, she thought. She could simply aim her efforts in a different direction. As luck would have it though, Hertel was selected to represent Montana FFA as a national officer candidate, but the blonde-haired, rancher’s daughter from a tiny town in central Montana took it one step further – she actually became a national officer.
“I can’t even put into words what it was like to hear my name called as a national officer. In fact, when they called my name it didn’t even click. It wasn’t until I looked up and saw my picture that I realized it really was me,” she said.
At the 92nd National FFA Convention, Hertel was called to serve as Central Region Vice President. She followed in the footsteps of Chase Rose, a fellow Montana FFA member, who held the exact same national office 10 years prior. In that moment, Hertel also became the first female national officer to come from Montana.
To this day, Hertel still has to pinch herself as a reminder this all is real. In what seemed like a blink of the eye, she catapulted from being a small town girl, who came from a graduating class of 11 kids, to being one of six officers slated to lead the entire FFA organization.
Looking back, Hertel says she had a pretty good understanding of agriculture before joining FFA, but she admits she really didn’t understand the full scope of FFA and what it could offer members. The organization prides itself on being about more than “cows, sows and plows” and Hertel fully understands that now.
“FFA gave me the opportunity to meet lifelong friends and it’s a great chance for members to be a part of something bigger than themselves,” she says.
According to Hertel, success in FFA and in life boils down to having a sense of purpose. In fact, the cornerstone of her entire platform as a national FFA officer is “more.” She believes we should all choose to do more, every day.
“I am very convicted in my purpose to do more. I truly believe that if you find your purpose, you can go anywhere,” she said.
In the spirit of doing more, the National FFA Organization has launched the Living to Serve Chapter Challenge with the goal of logging 930,000 collective community service hours before the 93rd National FFA Convention. The goal may seem like a lofty one, but with Hertel’s words echoing in the back of the minds of FFA members across the country, it is without a doubt that “more” really can be achieved.
Hertel herself is a testament to just how far FFA can take its members. The spelling might be different, but the National FFA Central Region Vice President came from Moore (Mont.) and she continues to do more and give more, every day.