406 Bovine aims to revolutionize electronic cattle management

Originally from Washington state, Bryan Elliott came to Montana in 2013 to manage a large ranch in the south central part of the state. The operation marketed about 17,000 yearlings every fall and all of them were enrolled in a third-party verified incentive program. That meant all 17,000 head had to have RFID tags in their ears for tracking purposes.

Producers who choose to market cattle through a third-party verified incentive program pay a per head enrollment fee. The cost associated with enrolling is usually justified because the cattle sell for a premium. The kicker is, if an enrolled animal loses its RFID tag it is instantly kicked out of the program, so the producer loses not only the enrollment fee but also the market premium the animal could have brought.

RFID tags are notorious for falling out of ears, a fact Elliott became all too aware of as a ranch manager.

“I think one year over 1,000 head lost their RFID tags, so we were experiencing up to a 20 percent loss in tags. That got my wheels to start turning,” he reflected.

Elliott says he is always thinking and analyzing how things could be done better and he became convinced there had to be a more efficient way to electronically identify and manage cattle. Two years ago, he set out to create his own cattle management app with the first tier in that process being cattle identification.

His solution to cattle identification was to find a way to apply facial recognition technology to the cattle industry. And so, 406 Bovine was formed.