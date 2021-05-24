Biden conservation plan raises questions among agriculturalists

Executive Order 14008 – “Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad” – was signed by President Biden on Jan. 27. Included in the order is the first-ever national stewardship goal of conserving America’s natural lands, which came to be known as the “Biden 30x30” initiative. The plan has a simple, albeit lofty goal: to conserve at least 30 percent of our country’s land and oceans by the year 2030.

Currently, about 12 percent of U.S. land is under some sort of permanent environmental protection and about 26 percent of the country’s ocean area is protected. While U.S. oceans are well on their way to the 30 percent goal, the land part of the plan, however, is 18 percent or about 440 million acres short of the goal as of right now.

The biggest question surrounding this sweeping stewardship plan is where will the remaining 18 percent of the land needed to fulfill the initiative’s goal come from and how will it be procured?

Upon its announcement, the “Biden 30x30” initiative has been met with strong feelings from both sides. Supporters are dubbing it a critically needed approach to addressing climate change, while opponents have labeled the initiative as a government “land grab.”

Some agriculturalists have met this aggressive conservation plan with reservations as they fear agriculture lands, and more specifically, private lands, may very well be a substantial land source for this initiative.

“This seems like another regulation we really have to look at to see how it is going to impact us,” stated Kris Descheemaeker, a rancher and Montana Farm Bureau Federation District 3 director.