Colostrum, passive transfer essential for newborn calves

On Jan. 21, as part of Montana’s Next Generation Virtual Conference series, Dr. Brian Vander Lay, assistant professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Great Plains Veterinary Education Center, discussed colostrum absorption in beef calves. As the most important meal in a calf’s life, timely and effective consumption of this nutrient-dense milk is essential.

Vander Lay started off his presentation by explaining that, due to a special relationship in utero between calves and their dams, calves are born with a functioning immune system, but no antibodies. Colostrum ends up being a calf’s only access to those vital antibodies and absorbing them successfully is a process known as “passive transfer.”

“It is a really critical survival thing for a calf to be able to get that incredibly energy- and nutrient-dense meal right as it’s born,” Vander Lay said about colostrum.

When a calf is born and first goes to suck, a reflex is triggered that closes a structure in the rumen known as the “esophageal groove.” This creates a bypass, allowing colostrum to travel straight from a calf’s esophagus to their abomasum and ultimately on to the small intestine where it is absorbed. This biological reflex is important because passive transfer is in a race against time.

Cells in a newborn calf’s gut are highly absorbent, primed and ready to accept the antibodies and nutrients offered by their mother’s first milk. The caveat is, once a calf starts to suck and consume anything besides colostrum, not only are they exposing their fragile immune system to contaminates, but the highly absorbent cells in their intestines begin to turn, and after 24 hours the gut is considered closed, making it extremely difficult for any antibodies to be absorbed.