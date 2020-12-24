Finding local opportunities for cattle producers

With food shortages in the days of COVID-19, both seedstock and commercial producers are looking for local opportunities for their steers/culled cows.

Rob Maddock, an associate professor of animal sciences at North Dakota State University, says the use of more small processing facilities is a good option for producers. He has conducted feasibility studies about small and medium-sized processing facilities, and they’re not cheap to operate.

“You do need a lot of money, even for a small plant,” he said.

Forage finishing beef or finishing with other feeds allows more producers the opportunity to enter into a small beef business of their own. Even seedstock producers want more opportunities for culled animals or their commercial herds.

According to Maddock, there are ways for small, or even regional plants to work, but profits don’t come in until year two or later.

A small processing plant will be able to process about 20 head per week, and a medium-sized processor can process 100-1,000 head per week.

“The business plan and feasibility plan is very different depending on the size of the plant,” Maddock said.

Slaughter and processing is $500 per head with 35 percent for taxes, interest and depreciation. That equals $675 per head.

Can you make any money doing this?

“That steer that is 1,300 pounds costs 1,300 times $1.12, which equals $1,456, and you will get 500 pounds of meat,” he said. “Meat costs $4.40 per pound for all cuts on average, plus $675 for processing.”