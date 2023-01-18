Meat goat production gaining interest in Montana

Could goat meat production become a popular option in Montana? Growing interest in the industry is highlighting how ranchers in the state are considering new livestock options for navigating drought conditions and volatile markets, according to Shylea Wingard of the Bar 88 Consulting and Livestock.

“Goats have a palate like a deer, so they are foragers that are good for brush control, they like pine trees, and they are not competing for the same grass species as cattle,” Wingard related. “We have had super volatile sheep and cattle markets in the last few years, and for a lot of producers, their net gain is the same or smaller than last year. Right now, margins are tough, so people need to be innovative. Goats may be a good option.”

Wingard has her own herd of Boer goats that she has been raising for over a decade. She is also a consultant on a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant through Montana State University to fund a program called “GoatMT.” The program aims to offer a number of resources to goat producers and potential producers in the state.

“We are working to provide information and connections between goat producers in the state by having a Facebook page where producers can interact by hosting workshops and webinars and providing good information,” Wingard said. “In the last year, our Facebook page has grown to over 300 people and we hosted several well-attended workshops last summer.”

In addition, sales of goats at the livestock markets in Billings have been on the rise. According to sale reports, 2,235 goats sold at the November 2022 sale at the PAYS auction yard, an increase over the 1,737 goats sold in 2021.

In addition to foraging for different kinds of feed than cattle, goats are also a smaller investment up front with a positive return, Wingard noted.

“You can essentially buy as many as five goats right now for the price of one cow, with a bred cow prices ranging from $1,500 to $1,800,” she said. “If you buy a pregnant goat for $300 and market the kids (usually two or three) in five months for $150 to $180 each, you have made your money back in a short amount of time without such a big investment.”

Since goats also need less space to graze, they are creating a viable option for residents on smaller acreages.

“We are seeing interest from people with smaller acreages as we are experiencing a population shift in Montana,” she noted. “For first-timers, goats can be pretty forgiving for people who don’t know anything about livestock.”

Next steps

So far, the efforts of GoatMT have been focused on education regarding production methods and benefits, as well as selling goats at live markets. In the coming year, Wingard said she hopes to provide more information about marketing goat meat direct to customers.

“Going into this project, we were not aware of the gap between the demand for goat meat and the shortage of places to buy it. People are asking me where they can purchase it, but there aren’t many stores that carry it,” she said. “We are working on gathering data and information about the direct marketing of goat meat so producers have additional marketing options other than just live sales.”

For more information about GoatMT, find their page on Facebook or visit goatmt.org.