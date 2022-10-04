Montana ram, ewe sales draw buyers despite tough market

Buyers at the recent ram and ewe sales in Miles City, Mont., showed optimism in the sheep market despite challenging conditions this year.

The 97th Annual Montana Ram Sale and the 9th Annual Montana Ewe Sale, Sept. 14-15, offered nearly 1,000 commercial ewes and 292 rams from consignors across Montana. Buyers hauled sheep home to Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota, Idaho, Washington, Utah, Texas and across Montana, according to the Montana Wool Growers Association.

A total of 292 bucks were offered and sold, for an overall average of $1,275 per head, down from $1,843 in 2021 and $1,542 in 2020. The ram sale grossed $372,400.

While sale prices dropped from the previous years, the overall turnout was positive, in contrast to the current depressed state of the lamb market, according to Leah Johnson, manager for the Montana Ram Sale.

“Last year we saw possibly the highest prices ever in the lamb market at $3 a pound and now it’s an absolute flip. We saw 89 cents a pound last week,” she said.

Johnson said the downturn in the market has to do with post-COVID changes, as well as lack of infrastructure in the sheep industry.

“When COVID happened we lost the retail end of the lamb market, which was mostly to cruise ships and high-end restaurants on the coasts. But we had growth in the domestic market because more people were at home cooking and shortages of other meats meant more people were willing to try lamb. This drove up demand and prices. But over time the increasing price of lamb ended up slowing retail sales,” she said.

As the price of lamb rose in the grocery store, buyers started to turn away, causing an oversupply in the lamb market.

“There just isn’t enough processing capacity for sheep in the U.S., so now that it’s not moving as quickly in the grocery stores, there are lots of heavy lambs in the feedlots,” Johnson related. “It’s been a bit of a train wreck.”

However, producers brought their optimism to the September sales in Miley City.

“We are pretty happy with the sale because we know it’s hard for people to fork over money this year when they are looking at a loss. But overall, producers seem to be expecting things to come back,” she said. “Anyone who has been in it for a couple of decades has lived through when lambs were 50 cents. They know it will come and go in waves.”

Ram Sale details

The blackface breeds averaged $1,157 on 23 head, compared to $1,352 in 2021 and $891 in 2020. Dawe Suffolks of Big Timber, Mont., topped the blackface portion of the sale, selling a Suffolk buck for $2,200 to Garrett Cunningham of Broadus, Mont.

Rambouillet bucks sold with an overall average of $1,261 on 57 head, down from $2,114 in 2021 and $1,710 in 2020. Helle Rambouillet of Dillon, Mont., had the top lot, a pen of two, purchased for $2,100 each by the Sieben Ranch of Helena, Mont.

Three American Cormo bucks were offered by new consignor, Rebecca McEuen of Broadus, selling for $450 per head.

The Targhee sale average was $1,304 on 209 head. The high-selling ram was a Targhee consigned by Hughes Newford of Stanford, Mont. The buck sold for $19,000 to the Ortmann family of Wolf Point, Mont. Four Targhee lots sold for $4,000 or more.

• Purebred Rambouillet average on 47 head: $1,252 (Low $450, High $2,100)

• Crossbred Rambouillet average on 10 head: $1,300

• Suffolk Ram average on 15 head: $1,313 (Low $600, High $2,200)

• Suffolk X Hampshire ram average on 8 head: $862 (Low $700, High $1,300)

• Cormo average on 3 head: $450 (All 3 sold for $450)

• Targhee ram average on 209 head: $1,304 (Low $250, High $19,000)

Ewe Sale details

A total of 963 ewes sold, for an overall average of $309 per head. The ewe sale grossed $297,975.

John and Betty Sampsel of Hughes Newford Co., Stanford, Mont., donated a yearling Targhee ewe to kick off the Ewe Sale. The proceeds from the donation ewe were collected to support the Montana State University Wool Judging Team. The yearling raised $8,900 for the team to travel to wool judging contests and other sheep/wool educational events.

The Roeder family of Montana Sheep Company topped the sale with a consignment of 10 head of Targhee ewes, selling for $450 per head to Alexander Maus of Sentinel Butte, N.D. The volume buyer of the on-site lots was Wanda Pinnow, of Baker, Mont. The volume buyer of the off-site lots was Christopher Grotegut of Hereford, Tex., buying 300 Rambouillet ewes from Helle Rambouillet in Dillon.

Whiteface ewes sold on site averaged $340 per head. Off-site sales with country delivery averaged $300 per head.

• Sale Gross on 963 ewes: $297,975

• Total sale average on all ewes: $309 per head

• Whiteface yearling ewe average on 958 head: $310

• Blackface ewe lamb average on 15 head: $175

• Average on pens of 10: $339 per head

• Average on pens of 20: $344 per head

• Average on off-site lots: $302 per head