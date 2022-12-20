MSGA investing in opportunities for leadership with M Bar Academy

The Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA) got started with their first-ever leadership program in 2022 – the M Bar Academy.

Keni Reese,director of marketing and communications for MSGA, is one of 15 participants selected to be part of the initial program, which began in June 2022 and will run for 18 months.

“As a young person in the ag industry, I hope to gain experience from the leadership program and get out and network with others in agriculture,” she said.

While Reese networks every day in her position at MSGA, she hopes to gain more skills and meet other agriculture leaders through the M Bar Academy.

“Having a group of people to communicate with, as well as do policy development and leadership development, is exciting. I am just now coming into my own as a leader and I think this program will really help me flush out what that means to me,” she said.

MSGA came up with the name of “M Bar Academy” because that is the association’s cattle brand.

Reese comes from an agricultural background in Texas.

“I grew up on a small family farm in Texas, and we mostly hayed,” she said. “My grandpa had some cows when I was younger, but he sold out early on.”

They also had a few horses on their place, and Reese learned to trail ride and ride for leisure.

In school, Reese was involved in 4-H and FFA. She showed goats when she was first in 4-H, and while in FFA during high school, she became involved in equine judging and also participated in ag issues as one of the contests.

“My team and I gave a presentation on ag issues and we were judged on how we presented that issue,” she said.

Because Reese was involved in 4-H and FFA, she saw the need for voices in agriculture to help promote the industry and spread the “good word.”

In addition, she realized the importance of agriculture in “feeding the world and growing textiles,” and she decided to focus on a career in agriculture and communication.

“I went to Texas Tech University and earned a (bachelor’s) degree in agricultural communications in May 2019,” she said.

In the fall semester of her senior year, Reese was accepted at the NILE in Montana for her internship.

“The NILE is where I got my boots on the ground in Montana,” she said, noting how much she enjoyed her internship there.

Reese also enjoyed her time in Montana and wanted to come back and work in the agriculture industry.

As luck would have it, after graduating from Texas Tech, a position opened at MSGA in marketing and communications. She applied for the position and was hired. She believes her experience with the NILE helped her demonstrate her abilities with ag communications.

“The opportunity was the perfect fit for me,” she said.

Within a few months, Reese began her new career with MSGA, and is still there today. She resides in Helena, Mont.

As one of the members of the first leadership program, M Bar Academy, Reese explained why the program was needed in the state’s cattle industry.

“In Montana, agriculture is the leading industry in the state, so leadership is important,” she said.

At MSGA, the board of directors and a committee started developing the leadership program, with plans to begin the program in June 2022.

“Their goal was to have more leaders in agriculture in the cattle industry in Montana,” Reese said.

The leadership program was designed to grow and develop leadership skills for individuals active in Montana’s ranching and agricultural industry.

“If we as an industry want to continue to be viable and relevant, we need people in place to fight for this industry and advocate on its behalf,” she said. “We as a staff at MSGA are doing that daily, but it takes more than a fast fix. It takes people within the community that know what is going on in the industry and in their day-to-day operations to give that reference point.”

People who find agriculture worth fighting and advocating for are the “kind of people we need to get in leadership positions – whether that be a livestock industry leader or a community leader,” Reese said.

“No matter what kind of leader you want to be, if you go through this leadership program and you want to continue to advocate for agriculture, especially in Montana, you have a place here,” she added.

At MSGA’s M Bar Academy, Reese said the participants have started off the 18-month program by looking internally at the ranchers and others who have been accepted into the program.

“We’ve started out by looking internally at what our strengths are,” she said.

As the program develops, the participants will go to different organizations involved in the cattle industry, learn more about agriculture in Montana and the policies needed to keep ranching and the cattle industry viable and profitable in the state. They will also tour other places in the state where leaders in agriculture are making a difference.

“We’ll go into ag media training, policy training, public speaking training, and we’ll tour different ag industries, and see some other industries involved with agriculture, as well,” she said.

In addition, the participants will gain a well-rounded view of what is needed to be a leader in agriculture.

A committee at MSGA created the framework for what participants will need to see and learn in order to grow as leaders for agriculture and the cattle industry.

“At our first session, we touched on mental health and heard from a mental health professional. That person came in and talked about mental health in agriculture and how to better the mental health of the ag communities, as well as ourselves,” she said.

Reese said the leadership class also taught about what goes into being a leader. Participants took what is known as a “strength-finder test.”

“We found out what our top five strengths were, and how we use our strengths to become a unique leader in agriculture. We had a leadership coach come in and coach us on how our strengths would look with our leadership styles,” she said.

The leadership participants have been meeting every other month as part of the program.

MSGA president Jim Steinbeisser said, “We received interest from many excellent candidates for the M Bar Academy. Investing in opportunities for leadership is a top priority of MSGA and part of our strategic initiatives. This cohort brings together a group of individuals with diverse experiences and backgrounds. They are all active in the cattle industry and we are excited to work with them and build leadership capacity for them personally, as well as for Montana Stockgrowers.”

Other participants in the program include: Tristan Bess, Wolf Point; Colton Coffee, Miles City; Rocky Forseth, Helena; Albert Koenig, Belgrade; Joe Lewis, Lindsay; Cole McCann, Havre; Makae Nack, Geraldine; Stan Olson, Hobson; Amber Sitz, Lewistown; Audra Ortega, Glasgow;Leoma Wells, Roy; Chance Wilson, Scobey; Cameron Wolenetz, Baker; and Carissa Workman, Wolf Creek.

“I think we have a really good mix of people for the leadership program – both industry people and farmers/ranchers. It gives really good perspective when we are having those conservations with each other,” Reese said. “At MSGA, we are really excited to see where this leadership program will go and what results we will have from it.”

Additional information regarding the M Bar Academy can be found at www.mtbeef.org.