New investments, regulations by USDA to help livestock producers

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is working to help livestock markets become more competitive at a time when just a few corporations are controlling much of the animal protein supplies in America, according to USDA staff.
Andy Green, USDA senior advisor for fair and competitive markets, said the Biden/Harris administration is making competitiveness in the marketplace a priority.
“When a couple of companies dominate the market, it’s bad, “Green said. “It’s against our American way of life.”
Green noted that it has been over 100 years since comprehensive legislation was passed to break up unfair monopolies in the agricultural marketplace, including the Packers and Stockyard (P&S) Act of 1921.
“The meat packing industry is more concentrated now than when the P&S was passed. If you are a poultry producer in this country, there is only one or two companies you can work with,” he noted. “In addition, less than two percent of hogs are traded on the open market.”
As market concentrations increase, the USDA is taking a number of steps to make sure that producers have options when it comes to selling their product.
“The failures of the past create moments of opportunity in the present,” Green said.
People are also reading…
Among the efforts USDA is making, Green noted the following investments and regulations:
• Department of Justice brings anti-trust suit against U.S. poultry companies – In July of 2022, the DOJ filed a civil lawsuit against three large poultry corporations alleging the companies collaborated to maintain competition against other corporations by underpaying workers. The companies settled the lawsuit this summer, agreeing to pay an $85 million settlement.
• Investing in ag – The USDA has committed to invest $1 billion in livestock processing and infrastructure via American Rescue Plan funding to create “resiliency and additional capacity” in the meat processing industry.
• Cattle Contract Library Pilot Program – The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022 directed USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) to create a Cattle Contracts Library Pilot Program to increase market transparency for producers.
“AMS is working on this by asking the meat packers to provide all active contracts for a 6-12 month forward window to increase information in the marketplace,” Green explained.
Green highlighted that many more steps are being taken by the USDA in order to make marketplaces more fair and competitive. He welcomed producers to contact the agency in order to help find solutions.
“We want you to keep in touch with us directly to help us think through creative solutions to the challenges you are having,” Green said.
For more information, visit https://www.ams.usda.gov/about-ams/fair-competitive.