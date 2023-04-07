A proposal by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to create requirements for when a “Product of the USA” or “Made in the USA” label can be used is being met with support from cattle groups in Montana.

The proposed rule allows the voluntary “Product of USA” or “Made in the USA” labels to be used on meat, poultry, and egg products only when they are derived from animals born, raised, slaughtered and processed in the United States.

Prior to the rule proposal, meat and egg processors were using the label indiscriminately, including using it on meat that had only been repackaged in the U.S., but was not of U.S. origin.

A July 2021 survey by the USDA revealed that the current “Product of USA” labeling claim is misleading to a majority of consumers surveyed, with a significant portion believing the claim means that the product was made from animals born, raised, slaughtered and processed in the United States.

“American consumers expect that when they buy a meat product at the grocery store, the claims they see on the label mean what they say,” said U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “These proposed changes are intended to provide consumers with accurate information to make informed purchasing decisions. Our action today affirms USDA’s commitment to ensuring accurate and truthful product labeling.”

The Montana Stockgrowers Association (MSGA) said they support the change.

“We support the change and want to see truth in labeling,” said MSGA President John Grande. “We know there was a huge confusion from consumers and we feel that this change is a step in the right direction.”

The Montana Cattlemen’s Association (MCA) said they also support the change, but said they want to see the labeling work progress.

“We feel this is a good step to move forward, even if it isn’t perfect, but perfect is the enemy of good,” said MCA President Richard Liebert. “We would like to see this taken to the next level so Country of Origin Labeling is mandatory again. It’s unreal that you can go into an auto parts store and find out where a car part is made, but customers can’t find out where their meat comes from.”

Grande said MSGA has concerns about mandatory Country of Origin Labeling after the World Trade Organization ruled against the U.S. on the issue.

“There are rulings still in place on the issue and our trade partners don’t have to seek another ruling,” Grande said. “If we bring back mandatory Country of Origin Labeling, we could see tariffs on unrelated items like cars and wine. It added cost to the system and was of no added benefit.”

Under the proposed rule, the “Product of USA” label claim would continue to be voluntary. Stakeholders, both domestic and international, can comment on the proposed rule. Public comments can be submitted at www.regulations.gov.