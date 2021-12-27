Reminisce Angus Ranch uses data to achieve a measurable difference in the Angus breed

DILLON, Mont. – Encompassing the most southwest corner of Montana, Beaverhead County is cow country. It is here, in the heart of the largest cattle producing county in the state, that Bryan and Marcia Mussard and their family operate Reminisce Angus Ranch. Focusing on data-backed, quality-carcassing, moderate-framed seedstock, Reminisce Angus Ranch has been raising and selling Black Angus cattle since 1984.
Bryan will tell you, one of the greatest life lessons he has ever learned came from his fifth grade teacher, who impressed upon him the importance of learning to listen.
“You can hear people talking, but if you are not listening to what they are saying, then you are not learning anything. So going to lots of industry meetings, being in groups or in conversations – I just sit and listen. I like to listen and then I love applying that data,” he explained.
It isn’t just fellow industry men and women that Bryan lends a listening ear to. From the very beginning when he stepped in to the registered seedstock business, he has gone out of his way to listen to what the consumer has to say. After all, he attests, someone has to eat all this beef in the end and the opinion of those who do needs to be respected.
“One message has always been clear, the consumer wants quality and they would pay for quality,” Bryan observed.
Up until recently, there was quite the dichotomy in the cattle industry. Bryan remembers when he started in the seedstock business that the commercial man was basically singularly-focused on raising pounds across the scale while the needs and desires of the consumer were passed off as what the next man in the production chain should focus on.
As a lover of listening and data, Bryan got to thinking there had to be a way to bridge this divide. So, he figured, he would take the near-perfect cow and add carcassing qualities like marbling and added muscle to her linage through data-backed genetics. The result is what Reminisce Angus Ranch has coined as the “extreme middle.” In summation, Reminisce Angus Ranch is about making cows better without making them bigger.
Utilizing DNA data since 2008 and ultrasound data since 2001 has helped the Mussards focus on achieving a measurable difference in the Angus breed. This tracking of performance and carcass data has allowed them to find the middle ground between a carcass-producing cow and a range cow, and they pride their cattle on being highly functional from a maternal standpoint, efficient in the feed yard, and tasty coming off the barbeque. Moreover, the Mussards have the hard number data to back it up.
Not only are the Mussards collecting and maintain data on their producing sires and dams, but they also track the progeny data all the way through the grid. Knowing how the end product fares has allowed them to cycle back to the beginning and ensure their cattle are as well-rounded as they can be.
“I can have the best cattle in the world, but if they don’t do any good for the next guy in line, then I have failed, too,” Bryan articulated about his production goals.
For 37 years, the Mussards have focused not only on seedstock, but on the customers that purchase their genetics, as well.
“Our whole goal is to empower anybody we are doing business with,” Bryan said.
Longtime bull customers are the pride of Reminisce Angus Ranch and a lot of that is due to the fact Bryan has lengthy conversations with those who buy his bulls. He discusses data from the customer’s maternal side, they go over the feedlot and grid data from the progeny, they discuss production goals, and from there Bryan can help recommend what bulls, based on data, the said customer needs to purchase at the Reminisce Angus Annual Production Sale in order to make a measureable difference within his or her own herd.
The Mussards offer to buy Reminisce-sired calves and they feed them out at their feedlot, Big West Management. The feedlot, Bryan says, has helped strengthen the seedstock side of their businesses largely, again, because of first-hand access to performance data. He also says buying calves is a great way to give back to the bull customers.
“We like being able to invest back into them (the customer) what they invest into us,” he added.
Being that entrenched in the customer’s success has allowed Reminisce Angus Ranch and the Mussards to gain customers that, over time, have truly turned into an extended family. There are ranches that have done business with the Mussards ever since they started out in the seedstock business 37 years ago.
For the Mussards, Reminisce Angus is all about tradition, family, and quality, data-backed cattle.
The 2022 Reminisce Angus Ranch Annual Production Sale will take place at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 4, at the sale barn located on the Big West Management Feedlot west of Dillon, Mont.