Reminisce Angus Ranch uses data to achieve a measurable difference in the Angus breed

DILLON, Mont. – Encompassing the most southwest corner of Montana, Beaverhead County is cow country. It is here, in the heart of the largest cattle producing county in the state, that Bryan and Marcia Mussard and their family operate Reminisce Angus Ranch. Focusing on data-backed, quality-carcassing, moderate-framed seedstock, Reminisce Angus Ranch has been raising and selling Black Angus cattle since 1984.

Bryan will tell you, one of the greatest life lessons he has ever learned came from his fifth grade teacher, who impressed upon him the importance of learning to listen.

“You can hear people talking, but if you are not listening to what they are saying, then you are not learning anything. So going to lots of industry meetings, being in groups or in conversations – I just sit and listen. I like to listen and then I love applying that data,” he explained.

It isn’t just fellow industry men and women that Bryan lends a listening ear to. From the very beginning when he stepped in to the registered seedstock business, he has gone out of his way to listen to what the consumer has to say. After all, he attests, someone has to eat all this beef in the end and the opinion of those who do needs to be respected.

“One message has always been clear, the consumer wants quality and they would pay for quality,” Bryan observed.

Up until recently, there was quite the dichotomy in the cattle industry. Bryan remembers when he started in the seedstock business that the commercial man was basically singularly-focused on raising pounds across the scale while the needs and desires of the consumer were passed off as what the next man in the production chain should focus on.