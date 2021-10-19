Andrews working on year-end paper work as farming season winds down

LEDGER, Mont. – For everything there is a season and a time. A time to plant and a time to harvest. A time to work hard and a time to rest. As fall comes upon Montana’s Golden Triangle, dryland farmer Cassie Andrews looks out across freshly-planted winter wheat fields and dormant fallow land. The season of farming is winding down in preparation for winter.

“It was 15 degrees out this morning, so fall has definitely snapped into gear,” Cassie said during a phone update on Oct. 13.

The hard freeze will have triggered the winter wheat into dormancy, so all Cassie and her family can do now is pray for a nice insulating layer of snow this winter and precipitation in the spring. The winter wheat was seeded snuggly into soil moisture, so it is all up to Mother Nature now.

Cassie said all the farm equipment has been cleaned and tucked away for the winter and the farmstead has been cleaned up after the harvest and fall planting rush. Life on the farm, it seems, is ready for winter.

With most of the outdoor work wrapped up, Cassie has been focusing her attention on the year-end bookwork. She has been busy in meetings with crop adjusters and the FSA. There are conservation leases to renew and FSA programs to file paperwork for. Tax preparation and year-end budgeting has also began. Cassie and her family prove running a successful farm is as much about paperwork management as it is land management.

Cassie and her family are also taking this time to re-start some of their life habits that were put aside during the busyness of summer. Terry is back to enjoying bowling and Cassie and her mom are once again participating in Bible study. It feels good, Cassie says, to slow down a bit and get back into a routine.