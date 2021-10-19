Andrews working on year-end paper work as farming season winds down

LEDGER, Mont. – For everything there is a season and a time. A time to plant and a time to harvest. A time to work hard and a time to rest. As fall comes upon Montana’s Golden Triangle, dryland farmer Cassie Andrews looks out across freshly-planted winter wheat fields and dormant fallow land. The season of farming is winding down in preparation for winter.
“It was 15 degrees out this morning, so fall has definitely snapped into gear,” Cassie said during a phone update on Oct. 13.
The hard freeze will have triggered the winter wheat into dormancy, so all Cassie and her family can do now is pray for a nice insulating layer of snow this winter and precipitation in the spring. The winter wheat was seeded snuggly into soil moisture, so it is all up to Mother Nature now.
Cassie said all the farm equipment has been cleaned and tucked away for the winter and the farmstead has been cleaned up after the harvest and fall planting rush. Life on the farm, it seems, is ready for winter.
With most of the outdoor work wrapped up, Cassie has been focusing her attention on the year-end bookwork. She has been busy in meetings with crop adjusters and the FSA. There are conservation leases to renew and FSA programs to file paperwork for. Tax preparation and year-end budgeting has also began. Cassie and her family prove running a successful farm is as much about paperwork management as it is land management.
Cassie and her family are also taking this time to re-start some of their life habits that were put aside during the busyness of summer. Terry is back to enjoying bowling and Cassie and her mom are once again participating in Bible study. It feels good, Cassie says, to slow down a bit and get back into a routine.
“It just seems like the farming season takes all your attention and you don’t do anything for yourself or your community,” she added.
The community of Conrad has been the beating heart of Cassie’s family for generations. As a young person coming back to the town that raised her, she wanted to give back, so she started a non-profit called “Conrads’ 100 Strong.”
“The goal is to have 100 women donate $50 four times a year and then we give out four grants, four times a year to people and organizations that want to do improvement projects around the community,” Cassie explained.
The organization so far has 60 women who participate and they have already given out a few grants. It is time again to disperse some grants, so Cassie has been working on those details, as well.
The construction of Cassie and Mack’s house continues to plug along. As a landscape architect by profession, Cassie was beyond excited to be able to start moving dirt around and doing some landscaping for her yard.
“Hopefully next spring I will be able to plant some trees and have my yard in place,” she said with a chuckle.
Of course, the biggest item on the to-do list is welcoming their new baby girl. Cassie was scheduled for a C-section on Oct. 20 and she admitted she was a mix of excited, impatient, and nervous. But for everything there is a season, and for a dryland farmer, mid-October is just the perfect time to welcome a baby.
Working alongside her brother and father, fostering the same land her family has worked for generations is the best life Cassie could ask for. She will teach her daughters to love the land and the lifestyle, as well, there is no doubt.
With this being her final report, The Prairie Star would like to thank Cassie and the rest of the Andrews family for providing readers a look inside their operation this season. We wish them nothing but the best in the future!