Bests hoping for spring rains as dry conditions persist

WATFORD CITY, N.D. – There is plenty of warm weather for calving outdoors at Best Angus and Quarter Horses, but the Bests would prefer a rainy spring.

Temperatures ranged in the 40s and 50s over the last couple of weeks of March, with lows in the 20s, and little or no snow left on the pastures.

“We have actually had warm, dry weather for calving for the last three years. That is terrific weather for calving outside, but I would rather have it rainy and muddy because we have been quite dry and need the moisture,” said Pete Best, who operates the ranch with his wife, Vawnita, and their son, Kyle. “In fact, many of the people around here are comparing this weather to the way it was in the 1980s.”

Pete is optimistic that there will be rain coming this spring.

“We don’t need that much rain to survive up here as we normally don’t get a lot of rain. We need some major systems to come through since we have very little subsoil moisture,” he said.

In the past, however, there have been some blizzards while calving.

Pete remembers one cold, snowy spring when they were mostly finished with calving and the power went out as soon as they returned to the house.

“Our house is electric heat, so we got the fireplace going and cooked hot dogs in the fireplace, roasted some marshmallows and slept in the living room to stay warm,” he said.

Calving has been steady at the ranch, and it will go on through May 10. Several from the first group of AI and recip cows with embryos have calved.