Bests hoping for spring rains as dry conditions persist

WATFORD CITY, N.D. – There is plenty of warm weather for calving outdoors at Best Angus and Quarter Horses, but the Bests would prefer a rainy spring.
Temperatures ranged in the 40s and 50s over the last couple of weeks of March, with lows in the 20s, and little or no snow left on the pastures.
“We have actually had warm, dry weather for calving for the last three years. That is terrific weather for calving outside, but I would rather have it rainy and muddy because we have been quite dry and need the moisture,” said Pete Best, who operates the ranch with his wife, Vawnita, and their son, Kyle. “In fact, many of the people around here are comparing this weather to the way it was in the 1980s.”
Pete is optimistic that there will be rain coming this spring.
“We don’t need that much rain to survive up here as we normally don’t get a lot of rain. We need some major systems to come through since we have very little subsoil moisture,” he said.
In the past, however, there have been some blizzards while calving.
Pete remembers one cold, snowy spring when they were mostly finished with calving and the power went out as soon as they returned to the house.
“Our house is electric heat, so we got the fireplace going and cooked hot dogs in the fireplace, roasted some marshmallows and slept in the living room to stay warm,” he said.
Calving has been steady at the ranch, and it will go on through May 10. Several from the first group of AI and recip cows with embryos have calved.
“We’ve got about 70 calves, and we have lots of calves to tag today,” he said on March 25. They haven’t had any problems with calving so far this year and haven’t had to get up at night.
The Bests have a 50-acre pasture that they use for calving that their home sits in the middle of.
“We can stand at the window and watch the baby calves,” Pete said.
They did have to put two cows and calves in the barn for pairing up, as one of the cows “wanted another cow’s calf.”
The Bests are thinking ahead to what feed crop they will plant this year. Because they are in the rustic Badlands, they don’t have a lot of acreage that is conducive to planting crops, so they usually plant one crop.
The past two years, they seeded corn silage for winter supplementation. But Pete said they may change their rotation this year and plant a crop that could handle the drier conditions. In addition, changing rotations can break up weed and disease cycles, if there are any.
Pete and Vawnita are staying busy this spring.
“We need to get through calving, get the fields ready to seed, and get the bulls (from their sale) delivered,” he said. All the yearling bulls from the sale will need to be hauled to their new homes.
One of Pete’s favorite times of year is breeding season.
“Breeding decisions are something I am really thinking about all year long, especially during calving. I know our herd, and when we’re calving, I am watching the cows with their calves, and thinking about which bulls we will use with which cows,” he explained. “We keep striving to improve our breeding program every year, and I am proud of the way it has gone the last 10-15 years.”
The Bests are down in numbers of cows because of the drought conditions over the past few years. They are trying to determine stocking rates and how many cows or heifers they need to sell.
With their Quarter Horses, the Bests bought a stud from the Pitzer Ranch last fall and plan to breed him to some of their mares.
“We will have a couple foals this year, but quite a few more in 2023, which will be fun,” Pete said.
The Quarter Horse market has been very good lately.
“The market isn’t just ranch horses anymore, but more for rodeos, jackpots, trail riding or 4-H projects,” he said. “With COVID, a lot of people have chosen to spend more time to do things outdoors, like riding.”
In the summer, Pete hopes to get a couple of projects completed.
While there won’t be a lot of fencing to repair this year because of the lack of snow this winter, he does want to rebuild a fence in one of the pastures.
In addition, the Bests want to build a shelter over their working facility so they can work the cattle in inclement weather.
“We need a place to store our tractor and mixer feed wagon, and we need a place inside that we can work bulls in the winter, where they can be away from the ice,” he said.
This summer, Vawnita is looking forward to helping Kyle with his 4-H projects. He plans to take a couple of pigs and maybe a heifer and a steer to the county fair.
Kyle is also excited about playing baseball this summer.
“They have a really good group of kids this year, and he is excited about that,” Pete said.
Pete and Vawnita are also looking forward to the American Angus Association tour that will take place in the western region of the state in September.
As this is the Best’s last report, Pete said he wanted to thank his readers for following along with their operation over the 2021-22 winter.
The Prairie Star and Farm & Ranch Guide would like to sincerely thank the Best family for all their reports and photos over the fall and winter. We have enjoyed learning about their operation and their Hangin’ Tree Cow Dogs. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors.