Bests make preparations for cold front in early December

WATFORD CITY, N.D. – At Best Angus and Quarter Horses, Pete and Vawnita Best were busy contending with a cold front that moved into the northwestern region of the state on Thursday, Dec. 2. The forecast called for snow by the weekend with lows plunging into the single-digits and possibly, below zero.

Pete was driving back to the ranch, hauling a horse in a trailer on the evening of Dec. 2.

“I hit the ditch last night. It was real slushy and icy, and (the vehicle) jackknifed back and forth. I’ve never hit the ditch with a trailer before,” Pete said. “No one was injured. I had a horse in the back, but he wasn’t hurt either.”

Pete called Justin Beckstrand to see if was able to come and help him get out of the ditch.

“I really want to thank Justin for coming. The great part of being in the ag industry is you can call someone at 11 at night and they will come and help,” he said.

Justin came with his pickup and pulled the trailer out with a chain.

At the ranch, the Bests have two Hangin’ Tree cowdog female puppies left to sell from Rayna and Axel’s litter.

Pete said Rayna is always a really good mother, as well as a great family dog. When Rayna finishes caring for the puppies, she finds Vawnita and Pete and lies down next to them.

“I’m assuming the puppies have all opened their eyes now. I haven’t been home for a few days,” he said.

Pete enjoyed attending the recent Montana Stockgrower’s Convention.