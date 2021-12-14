Bests make preparations for cold front in early December

WATFORD CITY, N.D. – At Best Angus and Quarter Horses, Pete and Vawnita Best were busy contending with a cold front that moved into the northwestern region of the state on Thursday, Dec. 2. The forecast called for snow by the weekend with lows plunging into the single-digits and possibly, below zero.
Pete was driving back to the ranch, hauling a horse in a trailer on the evening of Dec. 2.
“I hit the ditch last night. It was real slushy and icy, and (the vehicle) jackknifed back and forth. I’ve never hit the ditch with a trailer before,” Pete said. “No one was injured. I had a horse in the back, but he wasn’t hurt either.”
Pete called Justin Beckstrand to see if was able to come and help him get out of the ditch.
“I really want to thank Justin for coming. The great part of being in the ag industry is you can call someone at 11 at night and they will come and help,” he said.
Justin came with his pickup and pulled the trailer out with a chain.
At the ranch, the Bests have two Hangin’ Tree cowdog female puppies left to sell from Rayna and Axel’s litter.
Pete said Rayna is always a really good mother, as well as a great family dog. When Rayna finishes caring for the puppies, she finds Vawnita and Pete and lies down next to them.
“I’m assuming the puppies have all opened their eyes now. I haven’t been home for a few days,” he said.
Pete enjoyed attending the recent Montana Stockgrower’s Convention.
“I met a few new people there, and that is always good. I have been to the North Dakota Stockmen’s Convention many times and I thought it would be fun to go out to Billings and see the MSGA,” he said.
Earlier in the week, the Bests joined the Talkingtons of Talkington Angus and the Strommens of Strommen Ranch at Stockmen’s Livestock for the Badlands Angus Alliance in Dickinson.
The sale barn was filled to the rafters, with folks coming out to bid or to see the offerings and visit with neighbors.
“There wasn’t much room left in the sale barn. There were lots of people there. They are enjoying getting out and seeing other people again,” he said.
The Bests were pleased with the results of the sale, and it was a nice day to hold a sale, ahead of the cold front.
“The sale went great, with the bulls averaging $6,500 and the heifers topped out at $2,400,” he said.
Back on the home front, the Bests had a wonderful Thanksgiving Day. Pete’s parents hosted relatives from both sides of the family, along with a couple of friends, and everyone had a great time.
“We had about 20 people over. Vawnita’s grandmother, Olga, is 102 years old. She still gets around really well and feels good. Our families all get along well, and we had a fun time,” he said.
At the ranch, Pete said they are getting prepared for the change in the weather with the snow and below zero temperatures in the forecast.
There are some dams around the pastures at the ranch that are dry now that Pete would like to get cleaned out before they have a chance of freezing up.
“We also have about seven miles of shallow pipeline and tanks that need to be drained out before everything freezes up,” he said. “It takes most of a day to do it, and it can be a fun job if it is nice out. If the weather is not nice, it isn’t so much fun.”
The registered Angus bulls that the Bests develop at their ranch are doing well.
“They look good, are healthy, and are eating well,” Pete said.
The Bests are preparing to move their cow herd to their last native pasture to graze before they will need to start feeding them.
“It looks like we will probably make it to Dec. 19 now, but after that, I think we will have to start feeding, which is earlier than normal,” he said.
The grass usually lasts longer into the winter months, but that didn’t happen with the dry year. Fortunately for the Bests, they have carryover straw and silage from the previous year.