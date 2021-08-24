Cassie Andrews begins spring wheat harvest

LEDGER, Mont. – It is that time of year where Montana’s Golden Triangle is abuzz with the sounds of combines are rolling through wheat as grain trucks hustle back and forth between bins and elevators. Cassie Andrews is right in the middle of it all on her family farm, and honestly, she wouldn’t have it any other way.
So far harvest hasn’t been near the disaster Cassie, her dad, Terry, and brother, Brett, had predicted it would be. Winter wheat harvest for the family wrapped up on Sat., Aug. 14, and the crop averaged a pleasant 53 bushels per acre. Some frost damage in the family’s southernmost fields dampened yields, but the rest of the property produced well, despite the hot and dry conditions.
Right on the heels of winter wheat harvest came spring wheat harvest. Again Cassie, Terry, and Brett were skeptical of how the crop would fare. The sweltering heat during the heart of the growing season, they all concurred, probably burnt up the crop, but once more the family land produced despite the odds. Only some 300 acres into the spring wheat harvest and Cassie said yields so far were around the 30-40 bushel per acre mark.
“We are really happy to get that good of yields and it is beautiful big kernels with good test weights,” Cassie said during a phone update on Monday, Aug. 16.
With the heat still extreme, Cassie and her baby-to-be have much been enjoying their afternoon breaks in the combine. Most recently, the combine ride has been even more enjoyable because Terry made the decision to purchase a new-to-them combine.
The decision to buy such an expensive piece of equipment is not one to be taken lightly, but the old combine had a bearing that was prone to going out and the repair bills on that machine were starting to get cumbersome. Cassie, Terry, and Brett crunched the numbers and decided to take the leap into a newer combine.
“It’s a pretty snazzy machine,” Cassie admits.
Getting the new combine on board proved to be a great move because shortly after purchasing it Cassie, Terry, and Brett had a day filled with breakdowns. First, the old combine went down, then a bearing went out on the auger, and then the new combine had an electronic malfunction and was down. The trio can normally whack through about a few hundred acres of wheat in a day, but on this unlucky day they only got about 20 acres harvested.
“It was a frustrating day. It was one of those days where you work all day long and you’re tired, but you’ve gotten nothing done,” she said with a sigh.
As a producer, Cassie understands it is really all about learning to roll with the punches. Some days the stars align and everything goes off without a hitch, while other days it may seem like the forces of fate are working in the opposite direction.
With harvest starting to gain momentum, the next big thing on Cassie’s mind will be marketing her wheat. Prices this year have been near record high, which is such a blessing after last year’s COVID-driven market descents.
In addition to high domestic market prices, Canada is experiencing a severe livestock feed shortage due to the drought. Cassie learned her wheat could be sold to Canada for feed at a top dollar price. The best part is, trucking would be free.
“I’ve been saving more winter wheat with the idea I will probably sell it that way,” she said.
This is a busy time of year for Cassie, but it is also a blessed time of year. In just a couple months, Cassie and Mack will get to welcome their new daughter into the world, but until then, she will keep doing what she loves: being a “farmHER.”