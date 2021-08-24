Cassie Andrews begins spring wheat harvest

LEDGER, Mont. – It is that time of year where Montana’s Golden Triangle is abuzz with the sounds of combines are rolling through wheat as grain trucks hustle back and forth between bins and elevators. Cassie Andrews is right in the middle of it all on her family farm, and honestly, she wouldn’t have it any other way.

So far harvest hasn’t been near the disaster Cassie, her dad, Terry, and brother, Brett, had predicted it would be. Winter wheat harvest for the family wrapped up on Sat., Aug. 14, and the crop averaged a pleasant 53 bushels per acre. Some frost damage in the family’s southernmost fields dampened yields, but the rest of the property produced well, despite the hot and dry conditions.

Right on the heels of winter wheat harvest came spring wheat harvest. Again Cassie, Terry, and Brett were skeptical of how the crop would fare. The sweltering heat during the heart of the growing season, they all concurred, probably burnt up the crop, but once more the family land produced despite the odds. Only some 300 acres into the spring wheat harvest and Cassie said yields so far were around the 30-40 bushel per acre mark.

“We are really happy to get that good of yields and it is beautiful big kernels with good test weights,” Cassie said during a phone update on Monday, Aug. 16.

With the heat still extreme, Cassie and her baby-to-be have much been enjoying their afternoon breaks in the combine. Most recently, the combine ride has been even more enjoyable because Terry made the decision to purchase a new-to-them combine.