Cassie Andrews wraps up spraying spring wheat

LEDGER, Mont. – Summers on Montana’s Hi-Line are bar none. The state’s big, blue sky seems to stretch just a little further across the prairie in Pondera County. For Cassie Andrews, a generational farmer who calls this area of Montana “home,” summers may be busy but they are also a very rewarding time of year.

The month of June has been nearly non-stop for Cassie, who farms alongside her younger brother, Brett, and father, Terry. The beginning of the month had them busy scouting their spring wheat fields and the middle of June found Cassie listening to hours of podcasts in her home-away-from-home – the Apache self-propelled sprayer.

“I started spraying the second week of June and I got done right before the rain,” she said.

Cassie was happy to say that on the night of Saturday, June 19, her rain gage recorded a quarter-inch of moisture. The summer rain storm was enough to cool down temperatures and offer the growing spring and winter wheat a quick drink.

“The rain stopped Sunday morning and we went out early this morning and the fields are already dry,” reported Cassie during a phone update on Monday, June 21.

North central Montana is notorious for its wind and Cassie says this year is no exception. Wind can quickly suck moisture out of the ground, especially if it comes coupled with warm temperatures.

“It’s supposed to be in the mid-70s for the rest of the week, but I looked at next week and it is supposed to be in the 90s, so it’s going to be hot,” Cassie said begrudgingly.