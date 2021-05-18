Cassie Andrews wraps up spring wheat planting, enjoys a ‘million-dollar rain’

LEDGER, Mont. – When it boils down, being a dryland farmer in Montana’s Golden Triangle is all about juggling the weather. Cassie Andrews, like many grain farmers in the Big Sky State, keeps a close watch on the weather and is always praying for moisture to fall at the right time.

That is why Cassie was all smiles on Friday, May 7, when a steady rain was falling on her farm east of Conrad. The best part about it all was that Cassie, her brother, Brett, and her father, Terry, had just wrapped up planting their spring wheat on May 6. Talk about a “million-dollar rain.”

“We already have a tenth of an inch and it’s just raining beautifully,” Cassie beamed during a phone update.

The last half of April and first part of May have been nothing short of a mad rush for Cassie, Brett, and Terry – starting with getting all of the planting equipment serviced and ready.

“We put all of our equipment away cleaned and fixed and we got it all out this spring and it seemed like everything was broken,” she chuckled.

It appears that over the course of winter storage that the hydraulic hoses had broken and the seeder had some electrical issues, making it unable to load and operate properly. The issue with the seeder had even the John Deere technicians a little stumped, but eventually the problem was identified and solved.

Terry manned the seeder while Cassie worked ahead of him applying pre-plant spray to the fields. Brett kept Terry loaded with fuel, fertilizer, and seed when needed. The trio of family farmers divide their daily farm tasks according to each of their strengths and together they are able to accomplish quite a lot.