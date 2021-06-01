Cassie Andrews wraps up winter wheat spraying

LEDGER, Mont. – Looking out across the Montana prairie this time of year, one would expect to see greening fields of winter wheat and shoots of spring wheat just beginning to break up through the earth. Imagine Cassie Andrews’ relative dismay when she looked out her window the second-to-last week of May and saw snow.

“We got three-quarters of an inch of rain on Wednesday and now it is snowing,” Cassie stated on Friday, May 21. “Our rain gauge doesn’t measure snow, but it is wet snow and then we are supposed to get another inch of rain. We are going to be down for like a week or more. I mean, it is really wet.”

Although the massive influx of moisture does put an abrupt halt to farming operations, but as a dryland farmer, Cassie is thankful for the precipitation. The one good thing about this storm movement is the fact it was well-predicted, so most producers, including Cassie and her family, knew it was coming. Anticipating the snow and rain, Cassie, her brother, Brett, and her father, Terry, pushed hard the middle of May to finish up spraying their winter wheat.

“The rain moved in on Wednesday and I got done spraying on Tuesday, so we wrapped that up just in time,” Cassie said.

Cassie, Brett, and Terry perform quite the orchestrated dance when it comes to spraying. In an effort to minimize chemical expenses, the family opted to apply five different batch treatments this year. A more expensive treatment for cheatgrass was applied along field edges and roadways by Terry who mans a 300-gallon pickup sprayer. Cassie drives the 1,200-gallon self-propelled sprayer and she does a lot of the in-crop work. Brett runs the big guns – operating a 2,400-gallon pull behind sprayer through the chem-fallow because he can knock out big swaths of land and the big wheeled tractor doesn’t damage stubble like it would the young winter wheat.