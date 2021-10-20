Dooling applies fall fertilizer, prepares for fall cattle work

HELENA, Mont. – It is officially fall in western Montana. The leaves have changed and offer a breathtaking display of yellows, browns, and reds. The hay fields have all been cut clean with neat rows of bales standing like sentinels along fence lines. Another indication of fall is the fact cattle are beginning to dot the valley landscape as they are brought home from their summer pasture.

After surviving a four-month haying marathon, Joe Dooling is more than ready to be putting his balers, rakes, and swathers away. The Helena Valley Irrigation District, which supplies Joe’s federally-guaranteed water out of Canyon Ferry Dam, turned off water on Oct. 1 – the tell-tale sign that the 2021 growing season is coming to an end.

Even though the 2021 growing season is closing down, time marches on at Cedar Creek Land and Livestock. As one season ends, Joe must immediately turn his attention to the next year and the next crop. So in keeping, on Oct. 12, Joe was having fertilizer applied to his fields.

Like many producers across the nation, Joe has experienced first-hand the ripple effect of pinched agrochemical supplies. Roundup, he says, is quite literally worth its weight in gold right now.

“My fall fertilizer application is nearly twice what it was last fall,” Joe said begrudgingly during a phone update.

Penciling a positive bottom line is a struggle enough when it comes to production agriculture, so adding astronomically-inflated chemical input costs does nothing to help the situation. Looking down the road, Joe admits he is nervous for what lies ahead, especially if chemical prices remain as high as they have been.