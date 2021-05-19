Doolings begin irrigating crops; cattle shipped out to summer grass

HELENA, Mont. – Springtime in Montana is arguably the most beautiful time of year. Weather starts to become more consistent around the month of May, signaling crops to start emerging and grass to start greening. The month of May, every other year, is also the ending of the Montana Legislative Session. For producer Joe Dooling, that means his wife Julie, who serves in the Montana House of Representatives, is relieved of her political duties just in time for the spring rush to begin at Cedar Creek Land and Livestock.

During a dry year like this one, the Doolings were especially thankful when their federally-guaranteed water was turned on May 1. The water, which is sourced from Canyon Ferry Dam, is provided by the Helena Valley Irrigation District and runs through the Dooling’s eight pivots, under which they grow malt barley and alfalfa. Joe was happy to report on May 6 that both of his crops are off to a good start so far this year.

“The barley looks really good. It has popped up really well. I had to irrigate it up because it is so dry, which I don’t like to do, but it worked out alright,” Joe said.

May’s warm temperatures early on in the month have also been really good for Joe’s alfalfa crop.

“The alfalfa looks amazing. Because of the early heat, I bet we already got four inches of growth,” he added.

With their crops off to the races, so to speak, Joe and Julie were able to turn their attention to their cows. The Doolings raise predominantly Black Angus cattle, but Julie also has a handful of White Galloway, a stocky breed of cattle noted for their white body, which is contrasted by their black nose and ears. In addition to raising calves that bring pounds across the scale in the fall, Julie’s White Galloway cattle make for good herd markers, too.