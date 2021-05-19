Doolings begin irrigating crops; cattle shipped out to summer grass

HELENA, Mont. – Springtime in Montana is arguably the most beautiful time of year. Weather starts to become more consistent around the month of May, signaling crops to start emerging and grass to start greening. The month of May, every other year, is also the ending of the Montana Legislative Session. For producer Joe Dooling, that means his wife Julie, who serves in the Montana House of Representatives, is relieved of her political duties just in time for the spring rush to begin at Cedar Creek Land and Livestock.
During a dry year like this one, the Doolings were especially thankful when their federally-guaranteed water was turned on May 1. The water, which is sourced from Canyon Ferry Dam, is provided by the Helena Valley Irrigation District and runs through the Dooling’s eight pivots, under which they grow malt barley and alfalfa. Joe was happy to report on May 6 that both of his crops are off to a good start so far this year.
“The barley looks really good. It has popped up really well. I had to irrigate it up because it is so dry, which I don’t like to do, but it worked out alright,” Joe said.
May’s warm temperatures early on in the month have also been really good for Joe’s alfalfa crop.
“The alfalfa looks amazing. Because of the early heat, I bet we already got four inches of growth,” he added.
With their crops off to the races, so to speak, Joe and Julie were able to turn their attention to their cows. The Doolings raise predominantly Black Angus cattle, but Julie also has a handful of White Galloway, a stocky breed of cattle noted for their white body, which is contrasted by their black nose and ears. In addition to raising calves that bring pounds across the scale in the fall, Julie’s White Galloway cattle make for good herd markers, too.
Only a few of the Dooling’s late-bred cows were yet to calve as of the first part of May. The large majority of the calves had been branded, so next on the docket was to get pairs shipped out to their summer pastures.
“That’s another challenge of farming on the urban interface, we’ve got to load up our cows and haul them out,” Joe pointed out.
The Dooling’s cattle herd will spend their summer on leases out of Augusta and Three Forks. Due to Joe’s irrigation commitments, he opts to have his cattle on full-care leases, meaning the land leaser is in charge of managing and caring for the cattle during their tenure on the property.
“Once these pivots get going they are like girlfriends, they need daily TLC,” Joe chuckled.
Like any good caring relationship, Joe’s connections with his pivots have been made easier with the advent of cell phones and the advancement of technology. He has the ability to turn his pivots on and off using his phone, which is an absolute godsend, he says. He has discovered that no distance can dampen his dedication to those pivots.
“Once when I was in Australia I turned a pivot on and off just to say I did it,” he laughed.
Once the cattle are all shipped off to their summer homes, the next item on Joe’s to-do list will be topdressing his barley with some fertilizer – a necessary farming chore that is getting more expensive by the day due to rising corn prices putting pressure on different commodities. As a malt barley grower, the increased fertilizer prices are not ideal, but as an alfalfa producer, elevated corn prices often lead to higher hay prices, so the current farm economy is really a mixed bag for Joe.
It’s a good thing Cedar Creek Land and Livestock is a diversified operation. If nothing else, the malt barley, alfalfa and cattle keep Joe and Julie plenty busy.