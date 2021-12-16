Early December snow allows Greens to slow down

COHAGEN, Mont. – Life on a ranch in rural eastern Montana clips along at a seemingly never-ending pace. It can sometimes feel like one long marathon up until fall works are over and all the cattle are closer to home.

Lane Green finally seemed able to catch his breath at the beginning of December. The slowdown was necessitated by two factors. Not only had it snowed, but more excitingly, the holy grail of cowboy sports, the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) was going on in Las Vegas.

After receiving a couple inches of snow around Dec. 6, Lane was more than happy to hunker in his house, away from the cold, and watch rodeo’s best of the best compete for world titles.

“It actually feels like winter. But it’s okay because the calves are gone, so now it is just feeding cows and working in the shop. It’s time,” Lane said during a phone update.

Unseasonably warm weather has made life feel a little tipped on its axis, but it’s nothing a little snow and some cooler temperatures couldn’t correct.

Lane turned the rams in with his ewes earlier in November and they are set to be pulled on Dec. 20. While bulls can be picked from a pasture one-by-one, rams are pulled after the whole sheep herd is brought in and ran through a cut chute. After being sorted, the ewes are trailed back out to pasture while the rams are placed in a pen where they will spend the winter.

Currently, the ewes are only receiving a little supplement in the form of some leftover cow cake from last year. It’s just enough to give them an added boost, but, as Lane articulates, sheep are really a range-ready specimen that thrives in the Missouri River Breaks country.