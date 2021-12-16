Early December snow allows Greens to slow down

COHAGEN, Mont. – Life on a ranch in rural eastern Montana clips along at a seemingly never-ending pace. It can sometimes feel like one long marathon up until fall works are over and all the cattle are closer to home.
Lane Green finally seemed able to catch his breath at the beginning of December. The slowdown was necessitated by two factors. Not only had it snowed, but more excitingly, the holy grail of cowboy sports, the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) was going on in Las Vegas.
After receiving a couple inches of snow around Dec. 6, Lane was more than happy to hunker in his house, away from the cold, and watch rodeo’s best of the best compete for world titles.
“It actually feels like winter. But it’s okay because the calves are gone, so now it is just feeding cows and working in the shop. It’s time,” Lane said during a phone update.
Unseasonably warm weather has made life feel a little tipped on its axis, but it’s nothing a little snow and some cooler temperatures couldn’t correct.
Lane turned the rams in with his ewes earlier in November and they are set to be pulled on Dec. 20. While bulls can be picked from a pasture one-by-one, rams are pulled after the whole sheep herd is brought in and ran through a cut chute. After being sorted, the ewes are trailed back out to pasture while the rams are placed in a pen where they will spend the winter.
Currently, the ewes are only receiving a little supplement in the form of some leftover cow cake from last year. It’s just enough to give them an added boost, but, as Lane articulates, sheep are really a range-ready specimen that thrives in the Missouri River Breaks country.
“Sheep will really hammer on sagebrush if you just feed them some cake and let them be,” he explained.
Lane admits he doesn’t totally know the nutritional value on sagebrush, but his grandpa always told him it is high in protein. At any rate, sagebrush is cheaper to feed a sheep then hay is. Lane is hoping he won’t have to feed his ewes any feed until January at the earliest – weather depending, of course.
As for the cows, Lane has been kicking them some wheat midds in addition to unrolling hay. They remain on free-choice salt and mineral, as well. The cattle are maintaining well on this ration, but if anything starts to slip, or if the hay quality starts to deteriorate, Lane has the option of switching the cows over to a chopped ration.
Good old-fashioned Montana ingenuity, mixed with some long winters in the shop, have allowed the Green family to convert old yellow school buses into the perfect feed trucks. If conditions call for it, the Greens will feed a total mixed ration (TMR) to their cattle through the school bus turned cow feeder. So far this year, the hay quality is holding, but the last thing Lane wants is to have his cattle slip in condition, so he is keeping a very close eye on them.
In addition to the start of the NFR, the first week of December was also the annual Montana Wool Growers Convention in Billings, Mont., which Lane and his wife Krysta participated in.
“It was a great convention. One thing that separates Montana Wool Growers is the camaraderie. We refer to it as our sheep family,” Lane said.
While it could be considered a “working vacation,” the short getaway to Billings was greatly appreciated by the Greens. As a family it is now time for them to turn their sights towards Christmas and the many blessings they have received this past year.