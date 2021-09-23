Fall work proceeding at Merriman’s 4M Farms

MALTA, Mont. – The Merrimans have been busy with fall work at Merriman’s 4M Farms, with the weather cooling down – at least in the mornings.
“It has been warm, but the smoke moved back in unfortunately,” said Anna, who farms with her husband, Cliff, and kids, Beau and Courtney. “The forecast is for rain tomorrow (Sept. 11), but I don’t know if we will get any of it. It would be nice since it hasn’t rained in the past two weeks.”
Cliff added that Hurricane Ida pushed a high-pressure system into Montana.
“We were hoping to get rain from it, but so far, nothing,” he said.
Temperatures have been nice and cool in the mornings in the 60s and 70s, and reaching into the low 90s in the afternoons.
“You start off in a light jacket in the morning and end up in a T-shirt in the afternoon,” he said.
Cliff said they have been doing a lot of fall work.
“We hauled off two loads of barley yesterday, taking them to Montana Milling Co.,” he said.
Cliff said they have appreciated the support from Montana Milling Co. throughout their years of farming and growing organic grains.
“A lot of our success has been from their support over the years, which we appreciate. They have worked with us in good years and hard years, so it has helped us move forward. They have always followed through on their contracts and have been a good company to work with,” Cliff explained, adding they have sent a whole array of organic small grain crops to them. “The guy we work with, Sam Schmidt, has been great, and he always follows through on what he says.”
Cliff has been busy with fall cattle work, so he had a local trucking company haul the barley for him.
“We preg-checked our yearlings and had 27 percent dry (cows) on a 30-day breed up,” he said.
Cliff explained the bulls were only in with the heifers for 30 days, meaning it was a one-cycle exposure.
“We felt it was a pretty good breed-up, especially considering the harsh year we have had,” he said.
The Merrimans helped their in-laws (Anna’s parents) pre-condition all their calves, and they returned the favor.
“It went really good. We have been working cattle in the mornings, when it has been nice and cool,” he added. “There is a lot less stress on the animal when it is not too hot or 20 below.”
In a week or two, the Merrimans will be shipping the calves they pre-conditioned.
In addition, they turned in the boar with their sow in early September, and hopefully she will have some piglets for 4-H members to raise.
Cliff said they are finishing up other projects before seeding organic winter wheat this fall.
“We are seeding Morgan winter wheat. The variety has had a lot of success in this area and we have grown it several times. We have liked how it turns out,” Cliff said, adding they like the quality of Morgan, as well as its yield potential. “We have sold all our Morgan winter wheat to Montana Milling Co., and they like it.”
Meanwhile, it is Homecoming Week at school for Beau and Courtney.
“Yesterday (Sept. 9), Beau and Courtney wore our old high school letter jackets to school for Homecoming Week,” he said.
Cliff lettered in baseball, football, and wrestling in high school, and Anna lettered in volleyball.
“Courtney is trying to follow in Anna’s footsteps and is going out for volleyball,” Cliff said. “It is kind of fun. In the evening, when we get all our work done, we go out and practice volleyball – practice setting and stuff. Then we will throw the football around and the kids will practice patterns.”
Cliff said they discovered that Anna has a “rocket for an arm,” while practicing sports as a family. That made Anna laugh.
Both their kids are in flag football this year and they are enjoying it.
“They are enjoying school so far,” Cliff concluded.