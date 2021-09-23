Fall work proceeding at Merriman’s 4M Farms

MALTA, Mont. – The Merrimans have been busy with fall work at Merriman’s 4M Farms, with the weather cooling down – at least in the mornings.

“It has been warm, but the smoke moved back in unfortunately,” said Anna, who farms with her husband, Cliff, and kids, Beau and Courtney. “The forecast is for rain tomorrow (Sept. 11), but I don’t know if we will get any of it. It would be nice since it hasn’t rained in the past two weeks.”

Cliff added that Hurricane Ida pushed a high-pressure system into Montana.

“We were hoping to get rain from it, but so far, nothing,” he said.

Temperatures have been nice and cool in the mornings in the 60s and 70s, and reaching into the low 90s in the afternoons.

“You start off in a light jacket in the morning and end up in a T-shirt in the afternoon,” he said.

Cliff said they have been doing a lot of fall work.

“We hauled off two loads of barley yesterday, taking them to Montana Milling Co.,” he said.

Cliff said they have appreciated the support from Montana Milling Co. throughout their years of farming and growing organic grains.

“A lot of our success has been from their support over the years, which we appreciate. They have worked with us in good years and hard years, so it has helped us move forward. They have always followed through on their contracts and have been a good company to work with,” Cliff explained, adding they have sent a whole array of organic small grain crops to them. “The guy we work with, Sam Schmidt, has been great, and he always follows through on what he says.”