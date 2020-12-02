SPRINGDALE, Mont. – As November wound down, weather across the state was ideal. Nice, mild days were experienced on the Felton Angus Ranch, nestled about halfway between the towns of Livingston and Big Timber.
The area did experience some cold snaps earlier on in November, which left snow and bitter temperatures, but come the end of the month, owner and operator, Jim Felton, had absolutely no complaints when it came to current conditions.
“The weather has been nice. We still have a few drifts hanging around, but it dang sure opened up some more grass for grazing,” Jim said during a phone interview on Nov. 23.
Jim went on to say that dry conditions and an impressive grasshopper infestation at the Felton Ranch outside of Ashland left hay supplies a little lighter than some years. With more grass opening up, Jim hopes the cattle can stay on pasture for a least a few more weeks before hay rations are required.
“We are like everybody else, just trying to play our grass out as best we can,” he said.
The feedlot at Springdale has started to fill up, which means the trucking in of calves has begun to trickle off. Jim was expecting a load of calves the day before Thanksgiving, but that will just about wrap it up. There are upcoming sale bulls that are still being processed, so work still abounds at the Felton’s feedlot.
The feedlot isn’t the only part of the Felton’s operation that is clicking right along. With the holidays fast approaching, Felton Angus Beef, the ranch’s branded beef business, is busier than ever.
The Felton’s premium quality meat is shipped all over the United States and services a wide customer base. All of the beef is shipped frozen and normally arrives to the customer within 24 hours. However, 2020 has made shipping exceedingly more difficult. Looking ahead to the holiday rush, the Feltons felt it would be best if they tried to avoid the December cluster of shipping and send all their meat boxes out in November.
“This has been the busiest month since we started,” Jim pointed out.
Felton Angus Beef is continuing to grow and expand, especially with more and more consumers wanting to feel connected to their food. Jim says he has certainly seen an uptick in demand over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, and overall, he is pleased with the direction the business is heading.
“It’s been going good. We have added quite a bit of new products to the business like beef sticks and jerky and fajita meat. Felton Angus Beef has really taken off,” he added.
Make no mistake, Jim says, building and maintaining a branded beef business has not always been easy. Jim’s wife, Susie, works very hard to keep the business operational and Jim stays plenty busy himself hauling fat cattle to be processed. A branded beef company is rather demanding, Jim notes, but the carcass data he is able to receive and knowing the Feltons are able to offer consumers a quality product, makes it worth it.
Looking ahead to the last month of 2020, Jim reported there is still plenty of cattle that will need to be worked, and testing of the sale bulls is due to take place Dec. 15.
Arguably the Felton’s most important event, their annual bull sale is fast approaching, as well. Jim does most of the advertising for the sale and he said he is already getting requests for bull sale ads, a stark reminder of just how close the event actually is.