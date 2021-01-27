Feltons gear up for 48th annual production sale

SPRINGDALE, Mont. – With the Felton’s 48th annual production sale coming up the second Monday in February, Jim has been keeping his nose to the grindstone. There is always plenty to do when it comes to bull sale prep, but two big things have already been knocked off of the to-do list.

“We got all the bulls clipped, so that’s done. We also got all the younger bulls ultrasounded and we got really good results,” Jim reported during a phone update on Jan. 18.

The Felton’s sale will offer a mix of two-year-old and 16-month-old bulls. The older, two-year-old bulls were ultrasounded for carcass data a few months ago, so it was just the 16-month-old sale bulls that were ultrasounded most recently.

Now that the bulls are all spiffed up for the sale, it is time for their final touches. During the third week of January, sale bulls were given a new ear tag with their lot number on it and they were weighed. The Felton sale bulls are only in a feedlot setting for a few months before the sale and Jim is very diligent about feeding them. He wants them to be in a healthy body condition, of course, but he is very cautions to not overfeed them. Weighing the bulls is one more piece of information the Feltons can put in the sale catalog, but it also provides Jim a checkpoint on his feeding regimen.

In addition to running through the ring live, all of the Felton’s bulls will be sold over the internet by Superior Livestock Auction. The day after the bulls were weighed and given a new ear tag, the filming process began.