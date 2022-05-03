Gabel raises sugarbeets on the historic Huntley Project

HUNTLEY, Mont. – Authorized in 1905, the Huntley Project was the fifth federal project to convert arid prairie into farmland. Since the completion of construction, the Huntley Project, with the help of precious water from the Yellowstone River, has helped farmers raise top quality grains, corn, and sugarbeets.

It is there that the Gabel family has farmed for three generations, and their crop of specialty has always been sugarbeets.

Born and raised on the family farm, Greg Gabel had a desire to see the world beyond the banks of the Yellowstone River. After graduating from high school, Greg went on to attend Kansas State University – participating in their ROTC program. He thrived in the program and ultimately found wonderful success serving his county as a Black Hawk helicopter pilot in the Army.

After several international deployments, service time on the U.S./Mexico border, and a total of 20 years in the Army, Greg officially retired in August of 2021 as a Lieutenant Colonel. For Greg, the decision was easy, life after the Army was to come full circle and we wanted to return to the family farm. So he did.

Greg is entering his first full production year as an independent farmer. He of course grew up doing things on the farm, but it is a different ball of wax now as an adult. There is something to be said for returning to your roots, and Greg admits he is loving every minute of it.

This year Greg will only be raising sugarbeets – a crop his forefathers have been raising since before they even immigrated to the United States. You could saying raising the crop is in his blood.

It’s a heck of a year to be re-entering the farming game. For starters, Mother Nature has been anything but kind this spring, with massive blizzards hitting the Yellowstone River Valley the middle two weekends in April. The unexpected snowstorms, although containing precious and much-appreciated moisture, have made getting his sugarbeet seed into the ground somewhat challenging.

“I’ve really had to just be flexible and I am fine with ‘surging.’ As soon as I can go, I just get it done. But that is kind of what I am used to from my military life,” Greg said during a phone interview on April 27.

Greg’s ability to buckle down and get it done when the weather allows has served him well. He figures he was able to get about 60 percent of his crop in before the first snowstorm hit just before Easter weekend. He was able to get in all but five acres by the time another round of snow hit the following weekend.

During his phone interview on April 27, you could hear his tractor humming in the background. It was a beautiful spring day and Greg was heading out to wrap up the last few acres he had to plant. Additionally, he had about 50 acres of custom sugarbeet planting he had to do for a neighbor.

With his sugarbeets tucked into moisture and with adequate sun units hitting the ground the last week of April, Greg says the crop is right on track so far.

“My dad was in the field yesterday and he said the seed is already starting to crack,” Greg added.

Next on the to-do list will be applying the first round of Roundup, which Greg figures he will be doing sometime around the first week of May. Additionally, he needs to start getting ditches ready for irrigating.

Much like military life, the life of a farmer is fast-paced and ever-changing. Greg and his family are glad to be home.

The Prairie Star would like to thank Greg Gabel for sharing his story with readers this growing season. We wish him the best of luck this year!

