Green continues to feed cattle, supplement sheep

COHAGEN, Mont. – Life on the Green Ranch, which lies north of the historic town of Miles City, Mont., has come to reach a sort of peace this time of year. Garfield County, which has been experiencing historic drought conditions for most of the year, gladly welcomed snow around the first part of December. With a healthy layer now blanketing the landscape, Lane Green’s main daily task is taking care of his livestock.

Despite the chilly temperatures, Lane is not complaining at all about the snow. After limping through such a dry summer, the young Montana rancher is more than happy to wake up, feed animals, and simply watch the snow deliver precious moisture to the ground.

Lane was pleased to report during a phone update on Dec. 20 that his sheep are maintaining their body condition really well. He is of course keeping a diligent eye on them to ensure there is still some leaves on the sagebrush and that the sheep are still able to dig down through the snow and access some grass.

“I’m still holding on to hope that I can just cake the sheep until January,” Lane said with a chuckle during the phone interview.

As with any producer, the economics behind feeding his livestock is a big concern. So far, his sheep have fared well on range conditions with the supplementation of salt, free choice mineral, and a little bit of cake for an added nutritional energy boost.

The cattle on Lane’s operation are a little bit more time-intensive then his sheep. Over the past several weeks it has snowed, thawed, melted and then snowed again, so there is a crust across the landscape. Sheep can paw and root through the crust while cattle cannot. Once the snow hardens even just a little bit, cattle become totally dependent on supplemental feed.