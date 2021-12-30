Green continues to feed cattle, supplement sheep

COHAGEN, Mont. – Life on the Green Ranch, which lies north of the historic town of Miles City, Mont., has come to reach a sort of peace this time of year. Garfield County, which has been experiencing historic drought conditions for most of the year, gladly welcomed snow around the first part of December. With a healthy layer now blanketing the landscape, Lane Green’s main daily task is taking care of his livestock.
Despite the chilly temperatures, Lane is not complaining at all about the snow. After limping through such a dry summer, the young Montana rancher is more than happy to wake up, feed animals, and simply watch the snow deliver precious moisture to the ground.
Lane was pleased to report during a phone update on Dec. 20 that his sheep are maintaining their body condition really well. He is of course keeping a diligent eye on them to ensure there is still some leaves on the sagebrush and that the sheep are still able to dig down through the snow and access some grass.
“I’m still holding on to hope that I can just cake the sheep until January,” Lane said with a chuckle during the phone interview.
As with any producer, the economics behind feeding his livestock is a big concern. So far, his sheep have fared well on range conditions with the supplementation of salt, free choice mineral, and a little bit of cake for an added nutritional energy boost.
The cattle on Lane’s operation are a little bit more time-intensive then his sheep. Over the past several weeks it has snowed, thawed, melted and then snowed again, so there is a crust across the landscape. Sheep can paw and root through the crust while cattle cannot. Once the snow hardens even just a little bit, cattle become totally dependent on supplemental feed.
“We are unrolling about 10-15 pounds of good hay and then we give the cows 2-3 pounds of midds and they have free choice straw in feeders,” Lane explained.
The straw acts simply as a filler for the cattle and gives them something to munch on throughout the day. The plan is to feed up the straw now and save some of the good quality hay for calving time when the cattle demand the most nutrition.
In addition to the supplemental feed, Lane also offers his cattle free choice mineral and cobalt salt blocks.
Now that the weather has officially turned and the ground has frozen, normal outside ranch tasks are no longer really doable. So, to pass time, Lane is now spending his afternoons in the shop working on projects. There are some panels he needs to weld on and the horse trailers are due to be gone through. Sometime after the first of the year Lane will start pulling all the ranch equipment into the shop for their yearly maintenance.
Living in such a rural landscape, life can seem a little isolating this time of year, but the quite, steady pace of the day keeps ranchers like Lane Green busy. After growing up in the lifestyle, Lane has come to appreciate this slower time of year because calving will be here before too long.