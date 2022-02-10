Green’s sheep, cows continue to do well despite fluctuating weather

COHAGEN, Mont. – As the calendar marches forth through the heart of winter, it seems that Mother Nature is a bit confused as to what the weather should be like right now. The Missouri River Break country where generational rancher, Lane Green, operates is noted for its often harsh winters. So far in 2022, however, the winter has been anything but that.

“It has been unseasonably warm here until just the other day. We have pretty much lost all of our snow,” Lane reported during a phone update on the morning of Feb. 2.

In addition to warm temperatures, the wind has been quite bad in Lane’s neck of the woods. With no snow on the ground, the gale force winds have been blowing a lot of dirt around. Lane admits that is a hard sight to take in. The ground isn’t supposed to be bare this time of year.

Despite the wind and fluctuating temperatures, his cows and sheep are hanging in there. The middle-aged cows are on a ration made up completely of this year’s hay and the young cows are doing really well on a chopped hay mixture. Surprisingly and blessedly enough, the ewes are still chugging along with just supplemental feed.

Lane has started to give the ewes a little bit of corn along with their cake because once he runs out of cake he will start flaking the ewes hay and feeding them corn. Lane estimated he would start the ewes on hay around Feb. 9.

“The ewes are actually in really good shape. I got my hands on a few of them by the cake truck the other day and most the ones I felt are a body condition score of three, which is adequate,” he reported.