Green welcomes some early lambs in mid-February

COHAGEN, Mont. – While the calendar indicates it is still the middle of winter, Mother Nature has had different thoughts. By the middle of February, temperatures at Lane Green’s ranch, which lies in the heart of the Missouri River Breaks, reached upwards of 50 degrees. Looking back, Lane can remember February’s that have turned off to spring before. Even so, Lane hopes that some moisture will come sooner rather than later.
Normally, late winter is thought of as a rancher’s quite time. There is this lull after fall works and before calving that producers use to feed animals and catch up on ranch projects. Lane’s February at least started out slower, but as the month progressed, so did the adventures on his operation.
“With ranching, I have decided you make mistakes and you always have to deal with those mistakes later,” Lane said.
Early last fall, Lane had a ram that disappeared from its designated pasture for about three days. Lo and behold, the ram turned up in a pasture with the ewes. Assessing the situation, Lane decided it was awfully hot out, so it was unlikely his ewes would be cycling heavy. Besides, the ram was only on the loose for three days – it’s not like he could do that much damage.
Lane’s father-in-law was out for a visit the second week of February and he noticed some of the ewe’s were looking quite rotund for this time of year. Further investigation proved that several of the ewes were sporting large bags and were quite literally ready to pop. Two of Lane’s ewes actually lambed out in the field that day and he pulled an additional 11 head that were close to lambing, too.
While Lane is not due to start lambing until March, it seems he is lambing right now.
“Yesterday morning, about 6 a.m., I had a set of twins and then about two hours later I had another set of twins, and then by 11 a.m. I had my third set of twins for the day,” Lane said during a phone update on Feb. 12.
It has been only yearling ewes that have lambed so far and Lane is counting his lucky stars. It can be difficult for yearling ewes to support multiple offspring, but so far, things seem good. The weather has been nice, the ewes are in good shape, and the lambs have been big and healthy. Thankfully, Lane had cleared the hay out of his lambing shed a few days before the surprises arrived, so all in all, circumstances couldn’t have been any better.
“To think, February is supposed to be my slow month,” he said with a laugh.
For obvious reasons, Lane has been pretty occupied with his sheep as of late. He hits the lambing barn around 6 a.m. every morning and checks in on his heavy ewes periodically throughout the day. Because he is so busy with his sheep, Lane is eternally grateful his cattle keep holding their own. The older cows are still doing well on hay while the younger cows are thriving on their chopped ration.
Life is just clipping right along for Lane, his family, and their livestock. New baby lambs are hitting the ground, the cows are doing well, and the precious guard dog puppies born a while ago are now officially weaned and will be moving on to their new homes before too long.
They say you make plans and life laughs, but thankfully for Lane, the chaos and unpredictability of ranching is just part of the lifestyle. It would be boring if it was any other way.