Green welcomes some early lambs in mid-February

COHAGEN, Mont. – While the calendar indicates it is still the middle of winter, Mother Nature has had different thoughts. By the middle of February, temperatures at Lane Green’s ranch, which lies in the heart of the Missouri River Breaks, reached upwards of 50 degrees. Looking back, Lane can remember February’s that have turned off to spring before. Even so, Lane hopes that some moisture will come sooner rather than later.

Normally, late winter is thought of as a rancher’s quite time. There is this lull after fall works and before calving that producers use to feed animals and catch up on ranch projects. Lane’s February at least started out slower, but as the month progressed, so did the adventures on his operation.

“With ranching, I have decided you make mistakes and you always have to deal with those mistakes later,” Lane said.

Early last fall, Lane had a ram that disappeared from its designated pasture for about three days. Lo and behold, the ram turned up in a pasture with the ewes. Assessing the situation, Lane decided it was awfully hot out, so it was unlikely his ewes would be cycling heavy. Besides, the ram was only on the loose for three days – it’s not like he could do that much damage.

Lane’s father-in-law was out for a visit the second week of February and he noticed some of the ewe’s were looking quite rotund for this time of year. Further investigation proved that several of the ewes were sporting large bags and were quite literally ready to pop. Two of Lane’s ewes actually lambed out in the field that day and he pulled an additional 11 head that were close to lambing, too.