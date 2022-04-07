Greens begin calving, hopeful for rain to alleviate dry conditions

COHAGEN, Mont. – On Thursday, March 25, Garfield County rancher Lane Green looked out at his planted winter wheat field. It was a pleasantly warm spring afternoon, but much to Lane’s dismay, he watched as the wind blew his precious top soil away. Clouds formed in the distance, and they weren’t rain clouds, unfortunately, but clouds of dust.
It is dry in eastern Montana.
“We have got to get a drink on that stuff. They are kind of looking rough,” Lane admitted about his winter wheat during a phone update on March 29.
Spring temperatures in the area have been unseasonably warm for most of March, and on March 28, Lane experienced 74-degree temperatures while neighboring town, Jordan, set a record high of 80 degrees. The sunshine has caused the grass to green up, but the reality is, there just isn’t much of it coming.
“I noticed the other morning when I went to cake the sheep that they were a little harder to get to come to me because they are trying to pick that green grass,” he said.
Lane and his dad have been astute managers and have been assessing the drought situation frequently throughout the past months. They reduced herd numbers earlier this fall and they have managed their feed rations efficiently. They have done everything humanly possible to ride out the drought. It is up to Mother Nature now to provide a break.
Despite the frustrating weather, Lane’s spring ranch duties have been going along without a hitch. He had his sheep sheared on March 21 and everything went as planned. By and large, he was pleased with the overall condition of his sheep and is looking forward to a run-of-the-mill lambing season.
Calving has also begun for Lane. As of his phone update on March 29, he estimated he had about 80 calves on the ground. Like many producers on the plains of eastern Montana, Lane and his family find that range calving works best for their operation. It is a really hands-off approach to calving only requiring Lane and his dad to drive through the herd every so often and pair out.
“We pair them out into trucking bunches – so about 100 pair,” he explained.
From calving until turnout, Lane and his family aim to move their bunches of cattle roughly five times through gates. The whole idea is to train the cows and the calves to stay paired up. The Greens have found that managing their cattle this way alleviates a lot of headache come early summer when the cattle are shipped to summer range. Shipping the cattle in paired out bunches makes the trip less stressful and overall it just makes summer turnout easier.
Warm weather is hard on the landscape, but it is the absolute perfect climate for new life to enter the world. Lane’s calves are hitting the ground happy and healthy and that is the best any rancher could ever hope for. Lambing will start up before too long and there will be new life abundant on the Green family ranch. In the meantime, Lane and his family will keep stewarding their land, caring for their livestock, and praying for rain.
The Prairie Star would like to thank Lane Green and his family for allowing us to follow along with their operation over the winter months. We wish them the best of success in their future endeavors.