HARDIN, Mont. – While many cattlemen in Montana are preparing for spring calving season, the Herman ranch near Hardin is busy with other activities, including prepping animals for shows later this year.

Because the Hermans sell much of their cattle through direct marketing, their calving schedule doesn’t start until May. Marketing meat direct to customers means their cattle management schedule isn’t driven as strongly by conventional marketing/sale times.

“We won’t start calving until May 1,” Lamont Herman related.

However, there is plenty of cattle activity on the ranch. Winter feeding for the herd continues and two of the Herman children have show animals they are prepping to show at the Big Horn County Fair.

Jolene, 15, is planning on showing two futurity heifers and a steer at the event. Colton, 13, will also be showing a steer.

“The kids get up and leave the house around 5:45 in the morning to go feed and then come back to catch the bus,” Lamont related. “Jolene will be up at the barn for 2-3 hours, five nights a week.”

Weigh-ins for the cattle to check their progress are coming up in a couple of weeks, by which time the animals will need to be halter broke. The kids are also participating in FFA judging and other ag-related events this time of year.

With the kids busy with their projects, Lamont is keeping tabs on meat sales. January has been a bit slower month at their storefront in Billings, Mont., although they quickly sold a “sweetheart” steak special they had available for Valentine’s Day.

“Supply is heavy right now with a bit slower demand, so we will likely adjust our butcher schedule a bit,” he said.

Other projects on the farm, including the pigs being raised for meat, are doing well. The porcupine that caused issues for one of the sows earlier in the month by filling her nose with quills has yet to return.

“Maybe he read about the whole thing in The Prairie Star and knows I have his number,” Lamont quipped.

Calving preparations will be gradual with the calving date a few months off, but Lamont is still thinking about spring.

“We will be getting the cows in the right place and fine-tuning things so we are ready for that,” he said. “We will also pull a cultivator through the hay meadows later this spring to smooth them out and start checking fences.”

For the coming year, Lamont said the maintenance on the hayfields will likely be minimal.

“We won’t have to rotate hayfields this year, and we use Roundup Ready alfalfa to help keep the weeds down and the fields clean,” he concluded.