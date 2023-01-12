Herman ranch loses fall calves, piglets during cold snap

The frigid temperatures just before Christmas that dipped as low as -30 degrees and had extreme wind chills caused challenges for ranchers throughout the region. In some cases, the cold had unfortunate consequences, including the loss of some livestock. At the Herman ranch south of Hardin, a few of the freshly weaned fall calves didn’t make it, as well as a litter of unexpected piglets.

The piglets are part of the Herman children’s efforts to raise meat that is sold at the Herman’s store in Billings under the label, Montana Prime Meats.

“Raising some pigs and lambs so we could sell the meat at the store was the kids’ idea, so they could raise some extra money,” Lamont Herman related. “We buy every weaned animal from the kids at a reduced rate, as we also cover the bills and feed, but they provide the care.”

Care of the three sows at the Herman ranch falls primarily to Colton, 13, and his sister Jolene, 15. While the sows were being raised for meat, the ranch wasn’t expecting any piglets this winter. During the Christmas holiday, all three sows had piglets, with two litters doing well, but one litter lost to the cold. Raising pigs is a new project for the cattle-focused ranch and some of the finer points are still being worked out, Lamont noted.

“We are still new to this, and now that we have this last experience behind us, we have learned something,” he said. “It’s like when the kids were really little. I remember calling my sister, who had a daycare, and asking how I would know if the kids were too cold or too hot. I just didn’t know then.”

Both pork and lamb are selling well at the Herman’s Billings storefront, although he noted that customers are more curious about the story behind the beef.

“When people come in to buy beef, they want to know more about how it was raised and where it comes from,” he said. “But when they come in to buy pork or lamb, they are just buying pork or lamb.”

Other livestock on the ranch are doing well despite the cold temps, but the dramatic swing from negative temperatures to spring-like conditions has been surprising.

“We went from negative 30 to 40 or 50 degrees, and it was like an 82-degree temperature swing,” he noted.

Aside from hay, Lamont said some of his supplemental rations include putting out a dry mineral/salt mix for the cows, iodized salt for the whole herd, and liquid feed for the freshly weaned calves.

To ring in the new year, the Hermans said they spent some time at a neighbors, but they didn’t make a point of making any big resolutions.

“We just take it day by day,” he concluded.