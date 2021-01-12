Larsens begin preparing for bull sale in March

FORSYTH, Mont. – As the Larsens welcome in a new year in 2021, they are already starting preparations for their annual bull sale in March.

From now until March, Tyler Larsen is inviting cattlemen to come out and view the yearling registered bulls in the sale.

“From now until sale day on March 22, buyers who are interested in the bulls can come out to the ranch and visit the bulls,” said Tyler, adding that the bulls are located on the ranch and are easy to access. “We know that starting in January and through April that it is calving season for many of our bull buyers, and we appreciate that they can take the time to check out our bulls.”

At Larsen Ranch Angus, Jim and Carin Larsen and their adult children and spouses, Wendy and Lafe Warren, Lori Vance, and Tyler and Tisha Larsen, and their families, work together to operate the seedstock and commercial Black Angus business.

Tyler also wanted to say a few words about his neighbors in the eastern Montana region.

“We are blessed to have amazing neighbors. It makes everything easier and way less stressful,” he said.

For their annual bull sale, the Larsens plan to sell some 130 performance yearling bulls at the ranch on March 22 at 1 p.m.

Tyler said that those who can’t make it out to the ranch could participate in the bull sale online.

In mid-January, individual pictures of the registered Angus bulls are being planned. Those photos will be used in the Larsen’s sale catalog that comes out in early March.