GREAT FALLS, Mont. – The spring calving season is starting to ramp up at the Liebert ranch near Great Falls, with another calf being born during the cold temperatures of late February.

“The weather went from 50 degrees down to 20 below (zero) and we had a calf drop during that time,” Richard Liebert said. “Sometimes the older cows don’t give you any warning, no water bag or anything, but we got the calf into the calving shed.”

When calves are cold and struggling during poor weather, Richard has a number of methods for reviving them.

“I just take an old army blanket and a hair dryer and put the blanket over me and the calf,” he said. “I also gave this one artificial colostrum and milk replacer and electrolytes until she’s got the instinct to nurse.”

If Richard is running low on electrolytes, he has used Gatorade as a substitute, but he said he has heard of other options.

“I know some people use the 5-Hour Energy drink for calves that are sluggish,” he said. “My neighbor does that and it seems to work.”

He also likes to keep good bedding down for his cows – usually a barley straw that they can both sleep on and eat.

Brodie, the new cow dog on the place, received a new bed recently.

“He has a new dog bed and it is supposed to be chew-proof, but we will see,” Richard said.

Getting a new cow dog up to speed will help the ranch this coming year, as the only horse on the place is retired.

“Our one horse, Fannin, is retired and follows the cows around. She’s my wife’s favorite pet,” Richard related.

With calving starting, many ranchers are keeping a close eye out for predators that may prey on new calves. Richard said there haven’t been many coyotes in his area, but he recalls when he ran sheep and the challenges he had.

“I used to keep donkeys when we had sheep. We had two, Smokey and Bandit,” he said. “Smokey got bit by a rattlesnake and died. We also had a big Pyrenees dog and a llama, Leonardo. We just used multiple sources of protection and tried everything when we raised sheep.”

When Richard isn’t checking on cows, he said he is keeping tabs on regulatory issues that may affect ranching.

One issue he is watching is a proposal by the USDA to require ranchers to use electronic ID tags for cattle.

“It’s a bad proposal. They want us to use our labor, our expense to identify animals for tracing, but they won’t bring back labeling requirements so we know where the beef sold in the U.S. is coming from,” he said.

He is also frustrated by a regulatory change that will be active in June regarding antibiotics for farm use. After June, common antibiotics like LA200 will not longer be available in feed stores, and will require a prescription from a veterinarian.

“I hope someone can slow that down, it’s just another step we would have to take to keep animals healthy,” he said. “The amount of antibiotic we use on a small ranch is not the same as the mass use in confined animal feeding operations. For us, the extra cost of going to a vet is a cost we can’t pass along.”