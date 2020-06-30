SHELBY, Mont. – The favorite part of a famer’s job is usually two fold. Most will tell you they love getting to work outdoors and that they also enjoy the adventure – a certain amount of unpredictability that comes along with the job of growing America’s food supply.
Hi-Line farmer Klayton Lohr would have a tendency to agree. When he woke up to a sunny, beautiful day on June 23, he was excited for what the day would bring.
“The day started off good, but now I am having to do an emergency fix on a suspension air bag on my semi,” Klayton said during a phone call.
He doesn’t exactly know what happened to cause the mishap, but alas, there he was, broke down while trying to haul his durum into Great Falls. One great thing about farming in Montana is the sense of community shared by those who work the land. Thankfully, Klayton broke down in relatively close proximity to a friend who let him borrow a truck so he could run into town and grab parts. They were also going to lend him the tools necessary to get him back on the road.
“It’s going to be a long day,” Klayton admitted.
Klayton reported he is about halfway done hauling his durum wheat and estimates he has eight or nine loads left. The task of hauling grain isn’t usually labor intensive, but it is time consuming being as it is a 240-mile round trip from his bins to the elevator in Great Falls.
“I can usually make three loads in a day. I try and get over the night before and spend the night so I can be at the elevator first thing in the morning,” he said.
Storage space isn’t really an issue for Klayton. He feels lucky his grandpa and dad where quite the visionaries when it came to on-farm storage and they had plenty of grain bins installed when it was more affordable. Nevertheless, Klayton wants to have all of his 2019 crop hauled to the elevator before he starts harvesting this year, purely for economical purposes.
He was able to wrap up his crop spraying in a timely fashion, despite the unusual wind frequency, and he believed he could buckle down the last few weeks of June to focus on hauling grain and gearing up for harvesting, but life had somewhat of a different plan for him.
“I’m going to have to do a rescue treatment on my chem-fallow because the kochia all of a sudden decided to spring back,” Klayton lamented.
Aside from the unwanted kochia weed, Klayton says things are looking really good overall. He estimates the area has received nearly 5 inches of rain since seeding and the crops continue to be doing well. The wind has been a bit more frequent than usual, but after spending his whole life on Montana’s Hi-Line, Klayton has managed to become somewhat accustom and the gusts still don’t overshadow the fact this is possibly the best spring crop he has ever seen.
Looking into the future, things just seem to get busier and busier for Klayton. In between spraying and impromptu breakdowns, he needs to start gearing up for harvest seasons. He suspects custom work will start for him in about 3-4 weeks and it will be a mad rush to the finish after that.
“I look at my work load ahead of me and there is no end in sight,” Klayton stated.
Even though life is busy, completely unpredictable and oftentimes frustrating, Klayton works to keep it all in perspective, because in his line of work the adventure means there is never a dull moment. Klayton may not have years of experience, but he knows there’s nothing to do but simply enjoy the ride. Even if the ride breaks down while trying to haul grain.